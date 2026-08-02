Cavs' Donovan Mitchell might be the NBA's next ticking time bomb

The Cleveland Cavaliers doubled down on their commitment to Donovan Mitchell. Right after another disappointing postseason exit, they rewarded him with a four-year, $273 million contract that will keep him with the organization through the 2030-31 season.

But what if he doesn't actually finish that deal in Cleveland? Given the way teams have operated under the new CBA, and with the Cavaliers' core falling short time and time again, it would be hard to say that he's 100 percent going to be a Cav for the next five years.

Just this offseason, we saw Jaylen Brown, LaMelo Ball, Paul George, and LeBron James all switch sides. All things considered, it wouldn't be much of a surprise to see Donovan Mitchell be the next big name to hit the trade market.

This will be a make-or-break season for Donovan Mitchell's Cavaliers

The Cavs swung and missed in their pursuit of LeBron James. They were linked to a move for Kevin Durant, though that was most a proposal than an actual report, and there are no clear avenues to get much better right now.

Max Strus and Dennis Schroder will most likely be salary-cap casualties, and they've already lost Dean Wade. As for James Harden, he's proved time and time again that he can't be trusted in big moments.

The Cavs can still land Jonathan Kuminga or Peyton Watson, and rookie Meleek Thomas looks like the real deal. Jaylon Tyson might take a leap with an expanded role, giving the team another 20+ PPG guy who can also play defense.

That said, it's hard to give this team and coaching staff the benefit of the doubt after watching them hit the same roadblocks every season. They look solid in the regular season, but can't get the job done when it actually counts, and another failed postseason trip should be the straw that breaks the camel's back.

So, why on Earth would Mitchell want to stay on the team if they, say, move Evan Mobley? Or why would he want to run it back with them and continue to waste his prime years on a team with a lower ceiling than other championship contenders?

Even if Mitchell does want to stay — which, to be fair, seems to be the case — it might not be in the organization's best interests. They have an expensive payroll and not much to show for it, and trading their franchise player might be the best way to recoup valuable assets and hit the reset button.

It might not happen during the season or maybe even after next year. But at some point, Mitchell and the organization might have some tough conversations.