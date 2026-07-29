Rich Paul can't stop rubbing LeBron James' rejection in Cavaliers' face

From the second LeBron James left the Cleveland Cavaliers for the second time, fans and members of the media fantasized about yet another heroic homecoming. It was the only place that truly made sense to end his Hall of Fame career.

Instead, he took his talents to the City of Brotherly Love. Once again, he chose the bright lights and a stacked team over the community that embraced him before he was making millions in the NBA. He'll finish his career as a Philadelphia 76er.

While the Cavs couldn't compete with his desire to live in New York City, they had more than enough time to put together a compelling pitch to bring him back home. In the latest edition of Rich Paul's "Game Over" podcast, Shams Charania revealed that the Cavs' brass met with LeBron in July.

Shams Charania reveals a secret meeting between LeBron James and the Cavs

"Now you tell me, Rich, if I'm right or wrong," Charania said. "Was it the Cavaliers' front office group – Koby Altman, Brandon Weems, the Gilbert family and Grant Gilbert – meeting with LeBron in Akron in early July? Is that the loaf of bread you're talking about?"

The Cavs entire ownership group and front office met with LeBron James in early July, according to @ShamsCharania and Rich Paul. pic.twitter.com/X77DwDk3uy — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) July 29, 2026

Paul, LeBron's agent, was visibly surprised by the fact that Charania knew about that meeting, especially considering that there were never any reports about it, nor then or even after he signed with the Sixers.

Charania argued that he didn't report it because he was informed of it off the record, so he couldn't have anyone double or triple-check the story. Moreover, he didn't want to lead the fans on and get their hopes up about a potential reunion, knowing James' legacy in Cleveland.

While it's nice to see that Shams Charania stands by some sort of code of ethics, at least in this situation, this definitely doesn't make the front office look good. They had an inside scoop and a direct line to LeBron and his brass; they knew what he wanted, and they still failed to deliver.

Again, the Cavaliers probably couldn't beat a 45-minute helicopter ride to commute from NYC to Philadelphia on gamedays, but they could've done much more to lay the groundwork to have a more competitive team.

Perhaps they didn't even need LeBron James as much as the fans thought they did. James turned back the clock and proved that he could compete at the highest level last season, but the Cavs also did just fine without him.

However, it's not even about James himself as much as it is about the precedent. This definitely doesn't make the decision-makers look good, as it seems they've essentially fumbled a big advantage to reel in the league's biggest free agent. Not even that, and his hometown ties were enough to get the deal done.