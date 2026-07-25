Cavs can't fall for desperate FA move after LeBron James' 76ers decision

In a fairly surprising turn of events, LeBron James announced that he's signing a two-year contract with the Philadelphia 76ers. It was a gut punch to Cleveland Cavaliers fans who hoped he'd retire with the team that drafted him.

Of course, having James play for another Eastern Conference team will shake up the conference's dynamics. The Cavs may not be at their level, at least name-wise, and that could force them to make some desperate moves.

However, that's probably the worst thing they can do right now. They are financially constrained as is, and there aren't many players who might be a legitimate alternative to LeBron James. That's why, of all people, they can't afford to talk themselves into signing DeMar DeRozan.

The Cleveland Cavaliers should want no part of DeMar DeRozan

As one of the biggest fish in free agency, DeMar DeRozan was probably at the top of most teams' list as a backup plan for LeBron James. With all due respect to DeRozan, they've never been in the same universe, and not even at this point in their careers.

DeRozan can still put the ball in the hoop, for sure, but when was the last time that helped a team win games? He's been great for fantasy basketball owners, but he's been an empty-calorie guy for most of his post-San Antonio Spurs days.

The Cavs definitely don't need another ball-dominant guard who can't stretch the floor. Granted, he could be an elite contributor off the bench, but will he even consider playing with the second unit, knowing other desperate teams might offer him a bigger role?

DeRozan can't play defense. He's a selfless player who can create for others, but he also has a long history of playoff shortcomings. If that sounds familiar, it is because the Cavs already have one of those in James Harden.

Not all veterans are leaders. DeRozan is a well-respected, well-liked veteran and former All-Star who has never caused trouble in the locker room. That said, he's not the vocal and strong-minded competitor this team needs to get over the hump.

The Cavaliers must pivot and make some marginal moves to improve around the edges, not chase the name on the back of the jersey for the sake of it. They swung for the fences and failed, but that doesn't mean they have to double down and just throw a big check in the next guy's face to appease the fans.