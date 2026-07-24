Cavaliers' next move after losing LeBron James race to 76ers is now clear

The Cleveland Cavaliers just lost out on LeBron James, who chose to sign a two-year, $8 million deal with the Philadelphia 76ers. Now that James is out of the picture, the Cavs’ next move is painfully obvious: Add more offensive creation at the wing or forward position. It’s the role James would have played, and it’s something the Cavs still need.

When things went wrong for the Cavaliers in the playoffs last year, it was largely because they didn’t have enough offense. Donovan Mitchell and James Harden struggled, and when those two didn’t have it going, the Cavs were in a rough spot. So, adding another guy who can create – ideally a wing or forward – should still be Cleveland’s top priority.

And they can find a way to add that either via the trade market or in free agency.

LeBron James is a Sixer, but the Cavs still need creation help

Nobody the Cavs add at this point will hold a candle to what James could have brought to the table. He may be 41 years old, but he’s still an All-Star, and maybe even an All-NBA-level player.

Still, bringing in a guy who can have the ball in his hands, score, and create for others a little bit would be smart for the Cavs. And ideally, that player would be a wing or forward, so he could play alongside Harden and Mitchell.

Technically, the Cavs need to re-sign Harden next, but that always seemed like a formality. He was just waiting to see if James signed; then, he would go from there.

There aren’t a ton of options left in free agency, but there are a few guys who the Cavaliers could look to target, whether it be on the unrestricted or restricted market.

Bennedict Mathurin is an interesting name, if the LA Clippers were willing to work out a sign-and-trade. He could come in and give the Cavs a nice scoring punch off the pine. Cleveland could also target Bradley Beal.

After that, free agency gets shaky. So, hitting the trade market by using Dennis Schroder, Max Strus, or Sam Merrill’s salaries as matching money could be an interesting idea.

The point is, the Cavs should find a way to add some additional offensive creation behind Harden and Mitchell. Because when those guys don’t have it going, the offense can get rough.

And with James out of the picture, the Cavs’ options are dwindling. They need to make something happen.