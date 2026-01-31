Cavaliers’ verdict on core four is coming at the moment everyone’s bracing for

The Cleveland Cavaliers have righted the ship after a slow start to the season. After starting 17-16, they are 12-5 in their last 17 games, including winning five of their last six games.

Even with the progress, this has not stopped the Cavs from being active prior to the trade deadline. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst has described Cleveland as very engaged in trade talks and that they have explored all avenues to improve the roster.

With the East being wide-open, and the Cavs’ roster talent, it makes sense that they would want to make a move to prevent any flaws from being exposed come the spring. The question is will they break up their core four of Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, Darius Garland, and Jarrett Allen?

Cavaliers are not expected to break up their core four

According to cleveland.com ’s Chris Fedor, Cleveland is expected to keep their core intact for the rest of the season. Their long-term future together is still in question, as it remains to be seen how the team will perform in the postseason. However, there won’t be a blockbuster move involving their four best players.

The fit of Mitchell, Mobley, Garland, and Allen has always be in question, but over the last two seasons, they have quieted that noise.

Despite everyone but Mitchell battling long-term injury absences, the Cavs are still a very good team when all four share the court. Cleveland has a +15.0 net rating and a 125.4 offensive rating with their core four. Their playoff viability remains a question, but if healthy, those four give the Cavs a great chance to win any series in the East.

This doesn't mean Cleveland will be content with standing pat. They have been reportedly exploring multiple trade scenarios involving De’Andre Hunter to duck the second-apron. Hunter has struggled this season in his role, and the Cavs have been trying to find ways to upgrade from him, especially defensively.

Offseason acquisition Lonzo Ball has also been in trade rumors, as Cleveland has been open to moving him to save over $60 million on their luxury tax bill. Being the NBA’s only second-apron team is a tough reality, but the Cavs have remained active and opportunistic.

Any drastic roster moves for this squad will likely happen in the summer if they flame out in the playoffs again. Until then, do not expect Cleveland to be involved in another blockbuster trade.