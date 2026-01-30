De'Andre Hunter's next team after the Cavaliers is already crystal clear

The Cleveland Cavaliers have reportedly discussed a trade framework that would send De’Andre Hunter to the Los Angeles Lakers for Rui Hachimura and Dalton Knecht.

Chris Fedor of cleveland.com was the one to report the trade talks (via the Wine & Gold Talk podcast). Fedor accurately pointed out that a third team would need to get involved to allow the Lakers to shed more salary and make this trade work financially.

If that were to happen, this would be an excellent trade for the Cavs.

Rumored Lakers-Cavs trade would be a big win for Cleveland

De'Andre Hunter trade buzz has been hovering around Cleveland for a reason. Hunter and his sizable salary aren't a great fit with the Cavs, especially now that Jaylon Tyson has emerged as a starting wing.

Koby Altman would be rightfully applauded if he were able to turn Hunter's $48.2 million cap hit (this season and next) into Hachimura's expiring contract and Knecht's $8.2 million guaranteed.

Knecht's financial outlook screams roster flexibility. He's owed $4 million this season, but has team options for next season ($4.2 million) and the 2027-28 season ($6.5 million).

Knecht would provide the Cavs with a third rotational wing on a low salary, joining Tyson and Sam Merrill. Tyson is making $3.5 million this season, followed by team options next season ($3.7 million) and in 2027-28 ($5.6 million) that Cleveland will 100 percent pick up. Merrill’s cap hit doesn’t exceed $10 million until 2028-29.

Knecht fits from a basketball standpoint, too. He's an athletic, sizeable wing who can shoot, even if his psychologically punishing Lakers stint has drained some of his confidence. Knecht obviously needs a fresh start, and Cleveland would be a perfect place for one.

With Dean Wade set to hit free agency, Knecht would give Cleveland a Wade replacement with far more upside. Knecht showed flashes during his rookie season that he can be a starter-level player. LA has messed with his development in a horrid fashion, but he's still just 24 years old.

The future of Cleveland's offense should be an onslaught of high screen-and-roll actions with Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley. (Yes, the Cavs should look to trade Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen as soon as possible.)

As such, the Cavs will need to surround Mitchell and Mobley with wings who can shoot and aren't slouches on defense. Tyson and Merrill are two of them. Knecht is another.

Hunter was supposed to be one of those guys, too; in fact, the best version of it. For whatever reason, the chemistry hasn't worked out. If this Lakers noise is real, Altman should move fast and get this deal done.