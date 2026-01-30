Until recently, the Cleveland Cavaliers were seemingly approaching the trade deadline with intentions to stay put rather than explore any moves.

Despite a rocky first half to the season, Cleveland held to the belief that the core group and supporting cast were built cohesively and complemented each other well. As the year rolls on, it has become painfully obvious the Cavs' construction is talented but flawed.

Cleveland is slowly regaining momentum in the Eastern Conference, sitting one game behind the second-seeded New York Knicks with a 29-20 record. With the season turning around in the Cavs' favor, the team might have shifted course to be a buyer at the February 5 deadline.

Notably, rumors circling around De'Andre Hunter suggest the Cavaliers are seeking financial flexibility without losing significant value in talent and production. Last season, the Cavs acquired Hunter from the Atlanta Hawks at the deadline, but the crowded wing rotation is already leaving him behind.

In an attempt not to be aggregated, the commonly aggregated ESPN insider Brian Windhorst dropped a nugget of information on the Cavs' trade deadline plans during an interview with ESPN Cleveland.

"Yeah, I think there's a decent chance the Cavs do something... I think they've considered making a home run swing," - @WindhorstESPN on the Cavs being active in trade talks.



In two clips posted to Twitter (X), Windhorst lays out trade scenarios for the Cavaliers that could change the trajectory of the season in an instant. With respect to Windhorst's desire for honest coverage over conspiracies and aggregation, it is important to note the context with which he is working.

The Cavaliers are in a trade deadline predicament

The Cavaliers are stuck in the second apron, meaning they cannot take back extra salary in a trade and trade multiple players in a deal unless they would drop below the second apron at the conclusion of the trade. With multiple other reporters noting the Los Angeles Lakers' interest in Hunter, the Cavs are more active on the trade front than previously expected.

Additionally, a "home run" swing means one of two things. Either the Cavs are trading core pieces for a new-look nucleus, or Cleveland is selling off high contracts to put together a larger trade package for a star. Admittedly, even if the Cavaliers are actively exploring both options, there is little chance to execute the latter.

Cleveland has built this roster through cohesion and calculated iteration. De'Andre Hunter's arrival last trade deadline was the Cavs' first major trade outside of the Max Strus offseason sign-and-trade since adding Donovan Mitchell in 2022. The Cavaliers instead stayed silent at every trade deadline for years.

If Cleveland moves on from Hunter or makes a foundation-changing trade, it will surely be with targeted improvements in mind. As Windhorst makes clear, the Cavaliers' trade deadline activity could be in an attempt to swing for the fences or instead fall below the second apron for future flexibility,

There is no certainty on the Cleveland Cavaliers' deadline intentions yet, but they have made a clear reversal from their earlier plans to stay silent and depend on late-season growth from the current squad. Whether it is Hunter, Lonzo Ball or another Cavalier on the trade block, Cleveland might finally be growing increasingly aggressive in attempts to return to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2018.