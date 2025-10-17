Cavaliers must be thrilled they avoided free agency blunder that burned a rival

The name Malcolm Brogdon circulated as a potential target for the Cleveland Cavaliers throughout several parts of the free agency period. Brogdon was a name that sparked curiosity for even those of us here at King James Gospel. Watching the unfolding of recent events brings instant relief about how that scenario played out.

When Brogdon joined the New York Knicks, there was a sense of worry. A talented veteran guard, a former Sixth Man of the Year, and a player who would have fit well in Cleveland, joined the Cavaliers' biggest competition for Eastern Conference supremacy. It felt like a nightmare.

However, Koby Altman and the front office proved they knew exactly what they were doing by letting Brogdon go elsewhere. The oft-injured guard showed up in New York, and quickly made the realization that there was not enough gas left in the tank to stick around in the NBA.

Shams Charania shared Brogdon's statement on retiring: "I officially begin my transition out of my basketball career. I have proudly given my mind, my body, and spirit to the games over the last few decades. ... Thank you, from the bottom of my heart, to all who have had a place in my journey."

Brogdon’s sudden retirement proves Cavaliers were wise to stay patient in free agency

Brogdon still looked like a player who could contribute in 2024-25. The former Washington Wizards guard averaged 12.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 4.1 assists in 23.5 minutes per game, shooting 43.3 percent from the field. Granted, that was only in 23 appearances. Therein lies the problem.

Injuries were always an issue for Brogdon. The veteran guard played 63 regular season games over the last two season with the Wizards and the Portland Trail Blazers. In the totality of his career, Brogdon only exceed 65 games played twice during his nine seasons in the NBA.

One would imagine the durability of his body weighed heavy in the decision to abruptly call it a career and leave the Knicks without a savvy veteran to run the backup point guard spot. No one can blame Brogdon for that, but Cleveland will still be relieved over the fact that could have been their mistake.

Instead, the decision on the 14th man was prolonged and carefully calculated before the team finally settled on bringing in Thomas Bryant. In doing so, the Cavaliers shored up a frontcourt that needed just a bit more past Larry Nance Jr.

They also reaped the added bonus of figuring out both Craig Porter Jr. and Tyrese Proctor can be turned to during the regular season in a pinch. All in all, the Cavaliers front office got out of this debacle with a smile on their face.