The Cleveland Cavaliers have managed to keep their heads above water without Evan Mobley, but they've been doing it by trading something they desperately need for something they already have plenty of. Defense for offense.

Since Mobley suffered a toe injury, Cleveland has gone 3-2 in his absence, a respectable record considering the circumstances. And the Cavaliers haven't exactly struggled to put points on the board. In fact, they've become a considerably more productive offensive team without their former Defensive Player of the Year.

That sounds encouraging until you examine what's happening on the other end of the floor. The Cavaliers have essentially adopted an outscore-your-opponent approach, and while it's helping them survive in November, it's hardly the foundation of a championship contender.

The Cavaliers are scoring more but defending considerably less

The numbers paint a fascinating picture of how Cleveland has adjusted without Mobley. In the 12 games he's played this season, the Cavaliers have posted an offensive rating of 116.6 while averaging 116.4 points per game. Without him, their offensive rating has jumped to 123.4, and they're averaging an impressive 124.6 points. That's an additional 8.2 points per game.

Their shooting has improved, too, climbing from 46.4 percent to 49.9 percent from the field. Cleveland has also increased its assists from 26.7 to 29.2 per game. Clearly, Kenny Atkinson has found ways to generate offense with a different collection of players. Unfortunately, the defensive numbers are considerably less flattering.

With Mobley, Cleveland has a defensive rating of 114.5. Without him, that figure balloons to 120.4, meaning opponents are scoring nearly six additional points per 100 possessions. The Cavaliers are also allowing 121.6 points per game compared with 114.3 when Mobley plays. Their blocks have dropped from 5.8 to 3.2 per contest. Suddenly, that offensive improvement doesn't look quite so reassuring.

Cleveland is scoring more because it's playing a different brand of basketball, but opponents are enjoying many of the same offensive opportunities. That's a dangerous trade-off for a team with championship aspirations.

Cleveland's temporary solution could create a bigger problem

There's nothing inherently wrong with adjusting to injuries. Good teams find ways to compensate when important players are unavailable, and Cleveland deserves credit for doing exactly that. James Harden's 51-point explosion against Indiana certainly helped, while contributions from Mario Hezonja and Thomas Bryant have given Atkinson additional offensive options.

But there's a difference between making temporary adjustments and developing an entirely different identity out of necessity. And the Cavaliers were already struggling to establish a consistent identity before Mobley went down. Now they're spending valuable games becoming accustomed to an offense-first approach that depends on scoring enough points to compensate for defensive deficiencies.

What happens when Mobley returns and Cleveland needs to reintegrate its defensive anchor into a system that's been operating differently without him? Atkinson could find himself essentially starting over, asking players to readjust their roles, responsibilities and priorities when the team should be developing greater continuity.

That's very concerning because, as we've previously discussed, Cleveland still can't control the defensive glass even with its talented frontcourt available. Simply getting Mobley back won't automatically correct every defensive weakness. The Cavaliers need a system that functions with their best players, not one that must be reinvented every time someone returns from injury.

Evan Mobley's return is essential to Cleveland's championship aspirations

There's a reason the old saying about defense winning championships has survived for generations. Offense can carry a team through individual games, but sustained postseason success requires the ability to get stops when opponents are equally capable of scoring. Cleveland cannot seriously expect to contend for a championship while surrendering more than 120 points per 100 possessions.

We've already established the defensive standard Cleveland must reach to become a legitimate Finals contender. The Cavaliers need a formidable defense, not merely one that occasionally survives because Donovan Mitchell or Harden has a spectacular night.

Mobley, a former Defensive Player of the Year, is central to that effort. His rim protection, versatility and ability to cover defensive mistakes give Cleveland something its other players cannot fully replicate. That's why his continued absence matters beyond the immediate wins and losses.

Every additional game without him is another missed opportunity to establish defensive chemistry, refine rotations and develop the habits that must become second nature before the playoffs. The sooner Cleveland settles on a sustainable identity, the more time Atkinson has to fine-tune it. For now, the Cavaliers deserve credit for surviving without Mobley. But surviving and building toward a championship are two entirely different objectives.

Cleveland needs its defensive anchor back, and it needs him back with enough time to become a genuinely formidable defensive team. Because outscoring everybody might work in November. It won't be a championship strategy in May.