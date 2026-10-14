The Cavaliers have a defensive number to hit if they want to reach the NBA Finals

If the Cavaliers hope to turn another deep playoff run into an NBA Finals appearance, their most important improvement is arguably their defensive ranking. And there's a specific number they should be chasing: Eight.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have spent considerable resources assembling an offense capable of competing with anyone in the NBA. Donovan Mitchell and James Harden provide the scoring and playmaking, while Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen give Cleveland two established interior threats.

Cleveland's defense needs to catch up with its offense. Cleveland finished the 2025-26 regular season ranked 15th in defensive rating, allowing 115.1 points per 100 possessions, despite boasting the NBA's sixth-ranked offense.

That's an eery imbalance for a team with championship aspirations.

Cavaliers have the defensive personnel

With Mobley and Allen anchoring the interior, Cleveland has the personnel to defend at a considerably higher level. Yet its defensive inconsistency remained a concern during a season that ultimately ended with an Eastern Conference Finals sweep at the hands of the New York Knicks.

The defense wasn't solely responsible for that disappointment. But there's little question that improvement would give Cleveland a better chance against elite postseason opponents.

For Cleveland, the objective entering 2026-27 should be straightforward: return to the NBA's top eight defensively.

Peyton Watson could help Cleveland rediscover its defensive identity

That's where Peyton Watson enters the picture.

At approximately 6-foot-8, Watson brings the length, athleticism and positional versatility Cleveland needs on the perimeter, addressing what has long been one of the Cavaliers' biggest weaknesses .

He's capable of taking difficult wing assignments, challenging shots and giving Kenny Atkinson more flexibility against bigger, more physical opponents. His arrival could also help Mitchell and Harden conserve energy for their considerable offensive responsibilities. But perhaps Watson's greatest value comes from what he could do for Cleveland's existing defensive stars.

Mobley and Allen are exceptional interior defenders, but even the best rim protectors struggle when they're constantly forced to clean up perimeter breakdowns.

If Watson can consistently handle difficult wing assignments, Cleveland could reduce the pressure on Mobley and Allen to compensate for defensive breakdowns. That could make the entire defense more effective. And there's reason to believe the target is attainable.

Cleveland ranked eighth defensively in 2024-25. Returning to that standard wouldn't require the Cavaliers to establish an entirely new identity. It would require them to rediscover one they've already demonstrated.

A top-eight defense could change Cleveland's championship outlook

Of course, Watson alone isn't going to solve everything. CBS Sports recently projected Cleveland to finish 14th defensively in 2026-27, raising concerns about the enormous defensive responsibility Watson could face alongside Mitchell and Harden.

That's a reasonable concern. Watson can improve Cleveland's perimeter defense, but he can't single-handedly fix every missed rotation, blown assignment or defensive rebounding problem.

The Cavaliers need better communication, stronger perimeter containment and more consistent execution, particularly when playoff opponents begin exploiting weaknesses possession after possession. Still, Cleveland doesn't need the NBA's best defense to compete for a championship.

With Mitchell and Harden leading a sixth-ranked offense, the Cavaliers already have considerable scoring firepower. A top-five defense would be ideal, but climbing into the top eight would represent meaningful progress. Remaining 14th or 15th, however, would leave an obvious question unanswered.

Health, matchups and offensive consistency will also influence Cleveland's postseason chances. No defensive ranking guarantees a trip to the Finals. Watson doesn't have to become an All-Defensive selection overnight. He needs to strengthen the perimeter while helping Cleveland make better use of the defensive talent it already possesses.

If the Cavaliers can climb from 15th to eighth, they'll have addressed one of the clearest weaknesses separating last season's conference finalists from a more complete championship contender.