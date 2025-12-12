Cavaliers’ struggles don’t even offer the tiniest silver lining

The 2026 NBA Draft is being touted as a strong class, particularly at the top. If this were a different campaign, a Cleveland Cavaliers team that is underperforming expectations would be thrilled about that. Unfortunately for them, they do not have control over their own pick in the upcoming offseason.

If the regular season ended today, which thankfully for the Cavaliers is not the case, Cleveland could have enjoyed the 17th overall pick based on the standings. However, due to previous deals, it is actually the Atlanta Hawks who would receive that selection.

That is a tough blow for the Cavaliers considering the type of talent available around that spot. Fansided's Christopher Kline had Thomas Haugh ranked 17th on his new 2026 NBA Draft Big Board. That would be a player out of reach for Cleveland.

The Cavaliers are not without a selection altogether in the process. However, as things stand, they would be selecting 25th overall courtesy of the San Antonio Spurs. The Cavaliers have every reason to fix their season, knowing their struggles would only benefit others.

Cavaliers' draft choice in 2026 has nothing to do with them

At the very least, where the Cavs are slated to pick in the 2026 NBA Draft should give them a shot to bolster the frontcourt depth. Chris Cenac Jr. was penciled in as the 25th best player on Kline's list. Perhaps even Patrick Ngongba II would fall to them.

Depending on preference, one of those guys would make a solid addition to a disappointing depth chart behind Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. The issue here is other competitors licking their chops at the Cavaliers' brutal play on the court.

If Cleveland turns things around, their own pick could end up being the least favorable of the bunch in these swap scenarios. That is what they would want.

On top of the fact that this is clearly a season in which they want to be pushing to win the Eastern Conference, playing poorly would only set them back further as a rival laughs at their demise. That would be absolutely dreadful.

This isn't as bad of a situation as a team like the Los Angeles Clippers have right now. Their top-five projected pick is outright owned by the Oklahoma City Thunder, which is a doomsday scenario for the entire NBA.

However, the Cavs stand nothing to gain from being bad, and all the more to lose. That should serve as a wake-up call for a group that has not hit the highs many would have hoped for in the early parts of 2025-26.