Latest NBA Mock Draft gives Cavaliers help they desperately need — now and long-term

Having two upper tier big men like Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen should theoretically allow the Cleveland Cavaliers to have an elite frontcourt and production that follows suit, right? Well, the results have not matched that kind of wishful thinking. That is why the Cavs will need to look towards the 2026 NBA Draft for help.

Some may think it is too early in the 2025-26 NBA calendar to start looking towards the draft. For others, such a thought is never premature.

Christopher Kline of Fansided recently released his latest NBA Mock Draft. The Cavaliers' potential 2026 selection is tied up in a lot of convoluted swap rights, but they will indeed have a pick in the process.

In Kline's mock draft, the Cavaliers added Patrick Ngongba II, a center from the Duke Blue Devils, with the 25th overall pick. The sophomore center would provide exactly the type of support that Cleveland is desperate for in the frontcourt for a potential re-run at pursuing a title in 2026-27.

Patrick Ngongba II has shown undeniable promise in second year at Duke

Kline's assessment of Ngongba: "Duke trusts him to anchor the frontcourt ... on both ends. He's a strong-bodied rim protector. On offense, Ngongba sets hearty screens, finishes with power and touch at the rim, and flings special passes out of post-ups or when stationed at the elbow."

Also mentioned was the fact that Ngongba's minutes have more than doubled thus far in his sophomore season. Why would the Cavs want him? The depth up front is close to non-existent after Mobley and Allen. Even those two have both had their fair share of troubles in 2025-26.

The Cavaliers have surprisingly struggled rebounding the basketball, ranking in the bottom half of the NBA. The defensive glass has been the main source of disappointment, in particular.

Cleveland has also struggled scoring points in the paint thus far in 2025-26. At the very least, they have kept their opponents from doing much of that themselves on the flip side of the equation.

Even so, the early numbers here speak volumes about the need for more reinforcements in the frontcourt. That is especially true if the Cavaliers do not tinker with the formula at all during the season.

If the financial restraints of the second apron are too much to allow for an upgrade this season, Ngongba can prove it for the following year. The Cavaliers have stood by this being a multi-year title window. This can be how they help extend it.