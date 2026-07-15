Bronny James trade could set precedent Cavaliers want to avoid with LeBron James

For the third time in his career, LeBron James might be coming home. The Cleveland Cavaliers are believed to be one of the strongest suitors to sign the NBA's hottest free agent, even at the tender age of 41.

The Cavs have been through the LeBron James experience extensively, and they know he brings more than what he brings to the court. He likes to have leverage and a say in roster-building, as much as he may deny it.

That's why, with all the rumors linking his older son, Bronny, to his next destination, the Cavaliers must draw a line in the sand. They should only trade for him if they feel he can help the team, and even then, they might not be sending the right message.

The Cavaliers must remind LeBron James that this is Donovan Mitchell's team now

For now, there are no firm indications that the Los Angeles Lakers will even trade Bronny. Per Dan Woike of The Athletic, the young guard is well-liked in the organization, even though he hasn't played much in his first two years in the league.

Even if that weren't the case, the Cavs need to let James know that this wouldn't be his team anymore. Of course, he's the greatest Cavalier of all time, a living legend and what have you, but this roster is built around Donovan Mitchell, not around him.

James is supposed to be a complement to this team. He should step in and help hide some of their flaws, especially in the mental side of the game, to elevate what they've already built. The Cavs can't cater to every single one of his needs and risk destroying what they've put together thus far.

LeBron's teams are used to making countless moves and keeping a revolving door of players entering and leaving the squad until they find the right combination. It has worked out in the past, but that's a dangerous approach this time.

James won't be on the team for long, and he has a history of undermining his coaches and general managers. That's not the type of energy or disruption this team needs after another disappointing playoff exit.

Granted, he may not be thrilled with these terms, and he has other options. That said, the Cavs make the most sense, legacy-wise, and they also give him the best chance to win another championship and end his movie-like career with a bang. This time, he needs Cleveland as much as they need him, and the team must not let him forget that.

As for Bronny, he can be a solid defensive contributor, but his offense isn't quite there, and it might never be. If Kenny Atkinson and his staff like him, bring him along. If not, they should not move on from a veteran just to make room for him to keep James happy.