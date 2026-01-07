Cavaliers shouldn’t fear rumored trade that could shake up the East

The Cleveland Cavaliers came into this season projected as contenders in the East, but they have gotten off to a bit of a slow start. The Cavs are 21-17 through 38 games and are one loss away from matching their total from last year.

With their slow start and trade season in the NBA ramping up, Cleveland has been at the center of trade rumors. Teams have shown interest in Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen, but the Cavaliers have rebuffed all trade inquiries on them so far.

Given the wide-open state of the conference, teams around the East are attempting to seize the opportunity to compete. However, there is one trade scenario the Cavs should not be worried about.

Cleveland should not worry about Anthony Davis trade to Atlanta Hawks

Davis has garnered a lot of interest around the league and the Dallas Mavericks may move him in the right deal.

The Atlanta Hawks have been the talk of trade season so far, given the fact that they are working with Trae Young to find a new home for him. His top destination is reportedly the Washington Wizards and we could see a deal materialize as soon as this week.

Trae Young has the Washington Wizards as his top preferred trade destination, sources tell ESPN. Atlanta is working to move Young, who has a $49 million player option in offseason that would make him an expiring contract; or opt out, leave and give Hawks significant cap space. https://t.co/LUm2hJCj1z — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 7, 2026

Atlanta has also checked in on Davis’ availability, with Dallas reportedly asking for Zaccharie Risacher and draft compensation. It is unclear if the Hawks would be willing to move on from the number one overall pick in the 2024 draft. However, NBA insider Marc Stein has reported that there is no real traction on a deal right now between Atlanta and Dallas.

Either way, the Cavs should not be worried about Davis ending up in the East. Unless he somehow ends up with the Detroit Pistons, New York Knicks, Boston Celtics, or the Miami Heat, all of which are highly unlikely, any team Davis goes to won’t dramatically hurt Cleveland’s chances.

While Davis is still productive, he is nowhere near his peak as a player. He has battled many lower-body injuries over the last few seasons and has only suited up in 19 games so far this year.

While the idea of him and Jalen Johnson sounds fun, the Hawks would have to gut their team to match Davis’ maximum salary. With Young likely being dealt to the Wizards, they do not have many other huge salaries to take Davis on.

The Cavs have taken a patient approach to the trade market and that likely won’t change. They have been playing a lot better lately (winners of six of their last nine) and are getting healthier. A Davis trade to the East is not something they should worry about.