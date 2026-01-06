Cavaliers should learn from Hawks’ Trae Young mistake before it’s too late

The Atlanta Hawks remained indecisive about whether their franchise's future had a spot for Trae Young. That drawn-out decision-making process has put them in an unenviable position. They will be trading a four-time All-Star for pennies on the dollar. There is a lesson for the Cleveland Cavaliers to learn from their Eastern Conference contemporary.

The Wizards have emerged as a legitimate potential trade destination for Atlanta's Trae Young, @TheSteinLine has learned, in a deal construction centered around CJ McCollum's expiring contract.



More to come here: https://t.co/i9CobUR55T pic.twitter.com/k9xOa2DZas — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) January 5, 2026

Marc Stein jumped in on Monday evening to report about the Washington Wizards emerging as a potential landing spot for Young. That prompted several other NBA insiders to rush to the phone lines for their own scoops. That included Shams Charania.

Charania wrote, "Just in: Atlanta Hawks All-Star Trae Young and his agents, Aaron Mintz, Drew Morrison and Austin Brown, are working with the franchise on a trade, sources tell ESPN. Young's reps and the Hawks have started collaborative talks over the last week on finding a resolution."

2025-26 has been a brutal campaign for Ice Trae's perceived status among the stars of the NBA. The undersized Hawks guard being mentioned as netting a return center around CJ McCollum's expiring contract should be quite telling. If the Cavaliers are not careful over the next couple of seasons, they could find themselves in the exact same spot with Darius Garland.

Cavaliers cannot allow Darius Garland to become just like Trae Young

Have the Cavaliers reached the point of panic that would force them to trade Garland? No. Would they have suitors if that decision was made this season? If the rumors are to be believed, yes.

That's not to say the Cavaliers should be hasty about breaking up their backcourt pairing. However, failing to get over the hump with the core four will almost guarantee that decision will be a necessary one in the future.

The Cavaliers would then have a choice to make. Do you retool around Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley? That would allow for a more competitive present. Or, do you prioritize the youth of Garland (25 years old) and Mobley (24 years old)?

If Cleveland opts for the former, they cannot take their time in deciding whether to cut ties with their starting point guard. Just look at where that got the Hawks.

Young was once the catalyst of a surprising run to the Eastern Conference Finals for Atlanta. That is a threshold that has eluded this version of the Cavaliers. The small guard was viewed as one of the best offensive engines in the NBA. His defense was brutal, but it was worth the upside on the other end.

The Hawks fell out of love with that line of reasoning this season. In the process of giving up, they are undoubtedly about to settle for a fraction of what Young is worth on the trade market, due to their added indecision about extending their franchise point guard.

Atlanta has pretty much given Cleveland a blueprint of what not to do in the case of a potential Garland sweepstakes. Koby Altman would be wise to pay close attention.