Cavaliers’ secret weapon just vanished — but shouldn't be gone for too long

Jan. 14 was a disastrous day for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Their never-ending struggle to get healthy took two more hits as Darius Garland and Sam Merrill both exited the matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers with injuries.

The importance of both players to the Cavaliers cannot be understated. Garland's impact is easier to grasp, but Merrill should not be undervalued either. Luckily for Cleveland, neither player appears to have been damaged too hard when suffering their current ailment.

Garland has been given a much clearer timeline with his new toe injury. It was announced on Sunday the Cavaliers point guard is expected to be reevaluated in seven to 10 days by the franchise. By comparison, the status of Merrill has less clarity.

The Cavaliers' secret weapon will remain hidden away for a longer duration, by the sound of it. However, it also appears the worst-case scenario with Merrill re-injuring his hand has been avoided.

Sam Merrill injury likely a short-term setback for Cavs' secret weapon

Merrill missed 14 games in a row with the hand injury that has once again shelved him. In terms of the big picture impact of him being absent again with the same ailment, there is optimism surrounding the Cavs sharpshooter.

"I talked to Sam. He did not practice today. We'll see, but I don't think it's long-term," Kenny Atkinson told reporters on Sunday.

What the Cavaliers head coach had to say aligned with the inside scoop from Chris Fedor on the situation. The reporter for cleveland.com added even more positivity on the situation for Merrill.

"Sources tell cleveland.com that the bruising and swelling is not nearly as severe this time around," Fedor wrote.

The Cavaliers are simply a better team with Merrill in the lineup. They are 16-8 this season when the 3-point marksman plays. Amid a breakout campaign from a statistical standpoint, Cleveland will want his services badly upon his readiness to play.

Merrill has averaged 13.8 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game in 2025-26. The veteran guard is shooting 47.0 percent from the field, 45.5 percent on 7.8 attempts from beyond the arc, and 88.2 percent from the free throw line.

That kind of spacing and production is tough to replace. The Cavaliers will not want to navigate the season without him for too long.

The most important thing will be having Merrill for the postseason run. That much should not be in jeopardy at all. However, even in the more immediate future, the Cavaliers are still looking to build a clear identity. Merrill figures to be a big part of that, so having every opportunity to add his contributions will be massive for Cleveland as they hope to get him back soon.