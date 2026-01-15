Cavaliers scoring dynamo is officially trade eligible — in name only

Jan. 15 is an important date on the NBA calendar for trade restrictions. A ton of players who had offseason dealings of some sort officially become eligible to be moved again once that threshold is crossed. Among that bunch this year was Cleveland Cavaliers guard Sam Merrill.

Merrill re-upped with the franchise on a four-year, $38 million deal during the offseason. That pinned him down in Cleveland until the key date that has officially been hit in 2026.

Realistically, his trade eligibility comes in designation only. The Cavaliers have absolutely no reason to really entertain any deals involving Merrill. Not only is the 29-year-old earning every last dollar on his contract, but the Cavs sharpshooter may actually be exceeding it.

Sam Merrill can be traded by the Cavaliers now — but he won't be

The reports circling around the Cavaliers franchise are suggesting that Cleveland will be patient in letting the roster figure things out. The Cavs have underperformed expectations thus far with a record of 23-19, but Koby Altman and company do not appear too concerned (yet).

If the franchise is going to be understanding and good-willed with the underperforming parts of this roster, then Merrill will not even get a second look. The veteran guard is one of the brightest parts of the 2025-26 season for the Cavaliers.

Merrill missed time during this campaign due to a hand injury. However, when the sweet-stroking guard has been playing, his impact is tough to miss.

Merrill is averaging 13.8 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 2.3 assists in 25.8 minutes per game in 2025-26. All of those figures are career highs.

Merrill is also posting marks of 47.0 percent from the field, 45.5 percent from beyond the arc, and 67.6 overall as a true shooting percentage. Those too are all — you guessed it — career bests as well.

There are plenty pieces to the puzzle in Cleveland that have left a lot to be desired in terms of production and value. Merrill is not one of them. The decision to pay him during the summer is one that leaves no doubt regarding its rightfulness.

The Cavs' results with Merrill in the lineup versus without tell a pretty telling story as well. Cleveland has a record of 16-8 this season when the Cavaliers veteran is active and playing. Without him? Cleveland is sub-500 with a mark of 7-11.

To reiterate: the Cavaliers can trade Merrill before the Feb. 5 trade deadline. They won't.