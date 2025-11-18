Cavaliers regret letting Ty Jerome walk right now — but it won’t last

The Cleveland Cavaliers sure could use another shot creator right about now. The early parts of the 2025-26 NBA season have been tough to navigate, especially with Darius Garland missing so much time due to injury. The pain now will be worth it in the long run.

Lonzo Ball was the answer to how the Cavaliers would replace the departing Jerome during the offseason. The former second overall pick has had his fair bit of struggles, but that was to be expected.

Ball is certainly not the shot creator that Jerome is, by any stretch of the imagination. However, making that swap at the backup point guard spot should eventually lead to a higher ceiling on the season as a whole for the Cavaliers.

Cavaliers are trading regular season wins for postseason upside

Last year's team in Cleveland was built for regular season success. That much was clear from a strong 64-win campaign that brought the Cavaliers firmly to the top of the Eastern Conference before the NBA Playoffs started.

The problem was once they got together, they quickly found out how much the roster construction lacked postseason upside. Jerome was a part of the problem.

After a solid first-round series against the Miami Heat, the Cavaliers backup point guard was brutal against the Indiana Pacers. Jerome averaged 8.0 points and 2.6 assists in 19.8 minutes per game for Cleveland, shooting a dreadful 30.0 percent from the field and an equally disappointing 25.0 percent from beyond the arc.

It was a far cry from the player who was in Sixth Man of the Year discussions during the regular season. Jerome was downright unplayable at times.

The Cavaliers offense has slipped from the juggernaut they were in 2024-25. Their offensive rating has dipped to 116.7 to start the 2025-26 season. The true shooting percentage of the team ranks 19th in the NBA at 58.1.

Without Garland to put pressure on defenses, Jerome could have filled in well for the Cavaliers during this time, assuming he was healthy. The scoring guard has yet to debut for the Memphis Grizzlies. All in all, the extra regular season wins would not have been worth the eventual playoff outcome.

Ball's skill set offers more upside for a postseason run. Once the Cavaliers guard is as close to 100 percent as possible, the defensive versatility and overall basketball IQ should unlock a higher ceiling to the overall product in Cleveland.

Considering the window of opportunity this season offers, the short-term pain is long-term gain.