Cavaliers quietly finalized a roster move many may have missed

It was rumored for a little while before getting officially announced by the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday, the organization filled their final two-way spot. Koby Altman and the front office announced the signing of Chris Livingston to a deal with the organization.

Livingston had been waived by the Milwaukee Bucks in mid-October in an effort to meet the necessary roster compliance ahead of the 2025-26 season. This came after receiving a guaranteed contract from the Cavaliers' Central Division rivals.

Shams Charania reported on Halloween, "Former Milwaukee Bucks forward Chris Livingston has agreed on a two-way NBA contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers, sources tell ESPN. The No. 58 pick in the 2023 draft played 42 games over his first two seasons in Milwaukee."

The Cavaliers officially confirmed it, adding him to Nae'Qwan Tomlin and Luke Travers, who were occupying the other two-way slots. For the time being, all three are now filled, and the only remaining opening on the roster is the 15th standard spot for Cleveland.

Bucks parting with Chris Livingston could create long-term Cavaliers gain

Sometimes, little moves like this one can go a long way. Getting a player into your developmental system and letting them learn will not always show up as an impactful addition immediately, but it can turn into a dependable option eventually.

A great example of this would be Sam Merrill. The Cavaliers gave him a shot, and a few years down the line, Merrill has blossomed into one of the steadiest contributors on the roster, so much so that Cleveland rewarded him with a strong payday during this past offseason.

Livingston was drafted in the second round of the 2023 NBA Draft by the Bucks. The 22-year-old spent two seasons in Milwaukee before they decided to let him go. In all fairness, his on-court contributions were pretty minimal.

Livingston averaged only 1.3 points and 1.3 rebounds in 4.7 minutes per game with Milwaukee. The former Bucks forward appeared in 21 games in each of his two seasons.

The highlight of his NBA career thus far, as Charania pointed out, was starting a matchup in 2024-25. Livingston played over 26 minutes, scoring 10 points on 4-of-10 shooting from the field, adding six rebounds and two steals in the loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Livingston was a one-and-done player at Kentucky before entering the 2023 NBA Draft. With him still being fairly young, the Cavaliers have plenty of time to mold him into the type of player who can eventually help the team.