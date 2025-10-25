It took just two games for Sam Merrill to make Cavaliers history

Cleveland Cavaliers wing Sam Merrill has opened the 2025-26 regular season on a sizzling hot streak.

In lieu of Darius Garland's sidelining while recovering from toe turf surgery, head coach Kenny Atkinson has entrusted Merrill with a starting role alongside Donovan Mitchell. While neither player matches Garland's playmaking mastery, Merrill's off-ball movement and quick trigger on the perimeter offers Cleveland's offense a uniquely valuable skill, and they have taken full advantage of Merrill's talent to start the year.

Against the New York Knicks, Merrill, like the rest of his Cavs teammates, opened the year cold from deep. In the second half as the Cavaliers tried to rally, Merrill found his stride to finish the game with five three-pointers and 19 total points. In Cleveland's first win against the Brooklyn Nets, Merrill tallied another six threes out of his 10 long-range attempts.

In just 54 minutes of playing time, Merrill has set a new franchise record for the most three-pointers made in the first two games of the season. Surpassing the previous record of nine threes set by Kyrie Irving and Max Strus, Merrill has already set a high standard of excellence for the rest of the Cavaliers roster.

Sam Merrill now owns the #Cavs franchise record for the most three-pointers made through two games in the regular season (11) according to the team, passing Kyrie Irving (9) and Max Strus (9). — Evan Dammarell (@AmNotEvan) October 25, 2025

Merrill's increased opportunities have opened the door for him to be Cleveland's game-changing flamethrowing shooter, but he has consistently been one of the best shooters on the payroll. His season-opening outburst not only set a Cavs record, but it also justifies Cleveland's offseason decision to prioritize retaining Merrill in free agency.

Cavaliers got Merrill on a bargain deal this summer

This summer, the Cavaliers re-signed Merrill to a four-year, $38 million dollar deal, choosing the wing shooter over guard Ty Jerome who later signed with the Memphis Grizzlies for a nearly identical average annual value.

Cleveland's decision to make Merrill a summer priority over Jerome caught the ire of many Cavs fans and critics alike. Jerome, who had just finished a season as a Sixth Man of the Year finalist, was originally expected to sign a much more lucrative contract in unrestricted free agency. Merrill's role as a 3-and-D specialist could not match Jerome's heroic scoring and charisma to the fanbase, but what Merrill has done to open the year may have silenced any doubts about his winning impact.

With an All-Star backcourt of Mitchell and Garland, Merrill's ability to leave an impression without the ball in his hands for more than a split second is invaluable to the Cavs' offense. Cleveland's veteran wing has developed throughout his Cavaliers tenure, adding greater defensive intensity and shooting confidence over time.

In just two games, Merrill has dramatically shifted the narrative around his new contract. Owed roughly $9 million this season, the Cavaliers have kept their best bench shooter in town at a shockingly low price tag. His shooting talent and team-oriented playstyle are some of the best attributes any wing role player can offer a franchise, especially one with Finals aspirations.

As the Cleveland Cavaliers continue forward this season, Merrill's off-ball speed and lightspeed shooting release could prove to be a deciding factor in Cleveland's chances to reach their potential.