Cavaliers quietly celebrate Raptors' latest move proving they've learned nothing

There was reason for the Cleveland Cavaliers to keep a close eye on the Toronto Raptors as an emerging threat in the Eastern Conference. The news of the Raptors appointing Bobby Webster as their new head of basketball operations should put the Cavaliers at ease.

Shams Charania broke the news on Twitter/X, "The Toronto Raptors are appointing general manager Bobby Webster as the team’s head of basketball operations and the sides have reached a new contract. ... Webster joined the Raptors in 2013 ... and now lands the top executive role."

Moving on from Masai Ujiri was a controversial choice in Toronto. Ujiri was the man who guided the Raptors to their first and only NBA championship in 2019. However, that bold move did offer them an opportunity.

The Raptors could have changed how they function for the better with an outside hire to tinker with the blueprint in Toronto. Instead, they opted to promote Webster, who represents more of the same for the lone Canadian team in the NBA. The Cavaliers have to feel a small sense of relief.

Raptors' threat grows smaller ahead of Cavaliers' contention window

It would have been fair to look at the Raptors in the build-up to the 2025-26 campaign and identify a team who could quietly sneak in as a dark-horse contender in the Eastern Conference. There is a strong foundation in Toronto.

There is a strong influx of young talent paired with a solid core, who are still fairly young themselves. The opportunity to get a healthy season of Brandon Ingram and Scottie Barnes was more threatening than it may appear at first.

For a team like the Cavaliers who are built to contend within the next two seasons, the Raptors represented a sneakily improving team that was worth keeping tabs on. It's not that promoting Webster removes them fron that distinction entirely.

However, bringing in a new face with a fresh vision could have potentially worked out to erase some of the lackluster elements of the Ujiri regime for the Raptors. Webster, who had closely worked with the former team president for over a decade, does not signal that kind of change.

Instead, the new top executive in Toronto represents a continuation of the status quo. It makes the decision to move on from Ujiri look questionable in its ultimate purpose for the Raptors.

The idea that Toronto can still present a challenge as a playoff team in 2025-26 is still alive. However, it is fair to think the threat of them elevating into the next tier of Eastern Conference teams feels lessened after their latest move.