3 overlooked threats that could destroy Cavaliers' Eastern Conference plans

The Cleveland Cavaliers have earned the spot as the favorite team in the Eastern Conference as the season approaches.

With three All-Stars, two All-NBA superstars, and the Defensive Player of the Year, the Cavaliers are a stacked, ferocious contender. Donovan Mitchell has evolved his game since joining Cleveland, earning himself a spot as a top-five MVP votes finalist the last two seasons. Evan Mobley earned his first All-Star nod and joined Mitchell on the All-NBA list, all en route to his DPOY victory in year four.

Darius Garland returned to the All-Star roster, adding to the Cavs' firepower. Beyond that, the supporting cast in Cleveland continues to develop and improve. De'Andre Hunter adds a versatile, big forward off the bench alongside two-way veterans like Lonzo Ball and Larry Nance, Jr.

The Cavs are going to be under the spotlight this season with plenty of high-stakes national television games and expectations to prove themselves in the playoffs. Cleveland has every tool necessary to make it happen, but that also puts a gigantic target on their back. Teams like the New York Knicks and Orlando Magic will contend with the Cavs, but forgotten dark horses could foil Cleveland's plans if they do not take this season seriously.

It is easy to see how the Cavaliers are in position to lead the Eastern Conference for the second consecutive year, especially as injuries plague rival contenders. Yet, the coast is not entirely clear for the Ohio basketball crew. While Cleveland may be the favorite, their continual postseason embarrassments could give a lingering threat the perfect opportunity to spoil everything.

The Raptors are a wild card

It's impossible to predict what will happen with the Toronto Raptors in a weakened east. The Raptors have no bonafide superstar, even with Scottie Barnes and Brandon Ingram providing solid options. Barnes is a proven do-it-all forward, even moving to the point guard position when needed. Still, he cannot command a game and force defenders to gravity to him as much as a real first option needs.

With the conference as dismantled as it is, however, the Raptors could take advantage of the competition and enter the playoffs with firey determination. The Cavaliers showed this past postseason a willingness to underestimate the challenge. The Indiana Pacers should have been beatable, but instead Cleveland seemed to take the sweep against the Miami Heat as a sign that they were unstoppable. The offense looked sloppy, few players showed any real drive and nobody stepped up when it mattered.

That kind of lackluster do-nothing attitude could doom a series against Toronto.

For every flaw Toronto has, the talent is undeniable. RJ Barrett may not be a franchise cornerstone, but he is a great sixth man or fifth starter. Immanuel Quickley can be a defensive pest and has the quickness to punish any slow defenders. Ingram can offer All-Star production, and Barnes is a young, upcoming star.

If there is any truly unexpected yet dangerous team, it is the Raptors.

Detroit is better than people realize

Cleveland's former head coach J.B. Bickerstaff may have his limitations, but he is nonetheless a floor raiser for young teams. He made major strides for the Detroit Pistons in his first season, and the ascension of Cade Cunningham will only continue to elevate the franchise.

Next season, the Pistons should be a shoe-in for a top-six seed, and while the Cavaliers are more talented, anything could happen in a full series between the two squads. Bickerstaff knows the weaknesses of every core Cavalier, and he is a defensive tactician. Though his teams rarely set the standard offensively, he is adept at forcing his opponents into tough shots time after time until the game becomes a gritty bloodfest by the end.

Frankly, as shown by Cleveland's postseason performances, the physicality of Detroit could overwhelm the Cavs' docile attitudes. Cunningham is a talented tall guard with a perfect complementary supporting cast around him. Detroit's veteran forward Tobias Harris took a step forward after a few down years with the Philadelphia 76ers, and the additions of former Cavalier Caris LeVert and Duncan Robinson only make their versatility even better.

The Atlanta Hawks found their star big man

While the Boston Celtics restructure from the Jayson Tatum injury, the Atlanta Hawks have wasted no time becoming a benefactor of Boston's dismay. The Hawks completed a major blockbuster for Kristaps Porzingis, sending back few assets of value in return. The Celtics were clearly looking for a salary dump, even trading former Cavalier Georges Niang shortly after.

For Atlanta, though, the Celtics' second apron maneuvers simply bolstered their talent pool around Trae Young. The Hawks also acquired Nickeil Alexander-Walker, one of the most valuable two-way wings in the market this year. With a second star alongside Young, a defensive phenom in Dyson Daniels and plenty of solid role players, the Hawks are the best they have been since the turn of the decade.

Young is entering this season with the best roster he has ever had in the NBA, and Atlanta could be a surprise contender to enjoy another unexpected run to the Conference Finals. The Cavaliers' stars take the victory on paper over the Hawks' starring cast, but the playoffs are a different beast. Daniels would surely push the Cavs' backcourt to the limit, and a battle between the unicorns Mobley and Porzingis could get ugly quick.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have earned their place as the top contender to represent the Eastern Conference in the 2026 Finals, but three years of playoff embarrassment make them liable to face a painful upset once again. These three teams are hungry and quickly improving through external moves and internal development, and the Cavaliers cannot ignore that.