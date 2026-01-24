Cavaliers can quickly bolster their frontcourt with underrated target now available

If the Cleveland Cavaliers are going to be in on the action ahead of the NBA trade deadline, the moves they make aren't going to be the blockbuster deals that break the internet overnight. However, a sneaky upgrade to boost the fringes of the roster should be doable for Koby Altman.

The frontcourt depth behind Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen was never fully solved by the Cavaliers in the offseason. Larry Nance Jr. and Thomas Bryant are both uninspiring options. Nae'Qwan Tomlin has been a nice surprise, but he is limited to the four spot.

Why not take a flier on someone like Goga Bitadze? Brett Siegel reported the Orlando Magic center should be gettable ahead of Feb. 5 for teams who come calling.

Siegel wrote, "There has been talk as of late that the Orlando Magic are open to moving Tyus Jones, Goga Bitadze, and/or Jonathan Isaac before this season's trade deadline."

Cavaliers could get a frontcourt boost with Goga Bitadze on the trade market

The NBA insider noted that Orlando is due for a major jump in payroll during the summer. That will make players on expiring contracts attractive for the Magic. This where Lonzo Ball comes into the picture.

Ball has a $10 million team option for 2026-27 that Orlando could easily decline before the offseason after acquiring the Cavaliers guard. The veteran point guard continues to slip down the rotation for Cleveland, making him an easy trade candidate ahead of the looming deadline.

Bitadze, by contrast, would still be under contract through the end of 2026-27. The good news for the Cavaliers would be that his contract is descending in value. The Magic center is making around $8.3 million this year, and will see that number drop to $7.6 million for next season.

Unfortunately for the Cavaliers, this deal would not work as a straight one-for-one swap. The two sides would likely need one more team to get involved to help the financials work from the Magic's side of the equation.

If Cleveland manages to clear those hurdles, they could acquire a center who would provide them with a reliable ability to finish on the interior, control the glass, and protect the rim. It would also give the Cavs a low-cost backup should a further shake-up of the frontcourt be needed in the future.

Bitadze is not the type of name that commands mass crowds and undeniable attention. However, the move does not break the bank for the Cavaliers. Plus, the matchup versatility and deployment options attained from the potential addition could prove too good to pass up for a depth piece.