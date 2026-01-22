Cavaliers beat writer says the quiet part out loud about Nae’Qwan Tomlin's future

Nae’Qwan Tomlin has earned a standard NBA contract. That much would be clear to anyone who has tuned in to watch the Cleveland Cavaliers play this season. So, what's with the wait?

Chris Fedor's sources at cleveland.com did say converting Tomlin should be the plan. That would be the hope, at the very least. With the 15th spot on the roster remaining open, and Tomlin's importance to the team continuing to rise, the decision should be straightforward, right?

That continues to be the prevailing thought among Clevelanders. However, the Cavaliers are not operating under any rush, according to Fedor. The Cavaliers beat writer reminded everyone that Tomlin is still 16 games away from hitting the 50-game threshold for two-way players. Meanwhile, there are only seven games until the NBA trade deadline for the Cavs.

Fedor wrote, "Cleveland ... could theoretically make a 2-for-1 trade where it takes back multiple players. If that kind of deal presents itself then it would put the Cavaliers at the 15-player max, leaving no room for a Tomlin conversion and making him ineligible for the postseason."

Cavaliers are prioritizing trade deadline flexibility over Nae’Qwan Tomlin

The priorities here are clear. The Cavaliers know that time is still working in their favor with Tomlin. Before any decision is made with him, Cleveland is leaving the door open for an opportunistic trade before Feb. 5.

Fair strategy? Absolutely.

That being said, the entire messaging in the lead-up to the trade deadline has been that of inaction. It feels like every report that comes out about the Cavaliers' role in the trade antics is that of a team standing pat with what they have — whether that is the right or wrong approach.

Should Cleveland have the quiet period between now and the deadline that most anticipate, and they end up on the other side of it with a 14-man roster, the choice of what to do with Tomlin only has one answer. The Cavaliers forward would need to be converted. There should be little doubt about that.

Kenny on Tomlin's development:



Kenny on Tomlin's development:

"His motor is elite. ... He gets these loose balls that other guys can't get because he's so darn long. I'm just so excited about him. He fits the prototype of the modern NBA wing. ... I love that he's firing up those open three's."

It's clear to anyone watching how unmissable Tomlin is on the court for Cleveland. Even Kenny Atkinson has raved about the young Cavalier a ton.

Atkinson made sure to highlight Tomlin's standout trait, which would be his relentless motor. Flipping on a Cavaliers game at any point of him being on the court would make Tomlin hard to miss.

That exceptional quality stands out so much more among this year's group, who have wavered in their intensity and focus throughout the campaign. Tomlin has no such issues. The hope would be seeing more of him continues to rub off on his teammates in the effort department.