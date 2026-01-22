Another young Cavalier is already passing Lonzo Ball in the rotation

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Lonzo Ball is falling apart in his first season in wine and gold, and there have been no signs of recovery.

Ball is a talented, valuable NBA player. His craftsmanship as a veteran point guard can keep the ball moving to the right players and spots without hesitation. Defensively, Lonzo shows little hesitation jumping into passing lanes. He is a capable shot blocker, and he leverages his size as a 6-foot-6 guard to put pressure on his assignment.

For a team on as shaky of ground as the Cavaliers, none of Lonzo's positives are enough to make him a positive asset. With a 25-20 record, Cleveland is still struggling to reestablish a consistent identity. Lonzo's offensive struggles are leaving a major hole in the Cavs' gameplan. Shooting 30.4 percent from the field and 27.1 percent on three-pointers, Ball is suffering the worst scoring season of his career. Much of his playmaking relies on manipulating the defense with on-ball gravity, but his sudden fall off leaves defenses unbothered by his presence, taking away his passing options.

Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson has made it clear without saying a word: If Lonzo cannot contribute, he will sit. Right now, Lonzo may be nothing more than an expiring $10 million salary to the Cavs, and that perspective came to a head against the other Ball brother, LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets.

Lonzo Ball sits in a primetime Ball family showdown

Historically, a game between the Cavaliers and Hornets is nothing more than a regular season nothing burger. It's just 1/82 games before the postseason.

This year, however, the NBA added Cavs vs. Hornets to the yearly Rivals Week lineup based on the family ties between Lonzo and LaMelo. Seeing the two brothers take the court against one another is a unique and fun moment, especially since they would likely guard each other.

Instead, Lonzo received a DNP - Coach's Decision. Second-round rookie Tyrese Proctor took his place in Atkinson's rotation.

... And Tyrese Proctor, not Lonzo Ball, is the 10th guy in #Cavs rotation tonight. — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) January 22, 2026

Proctor, despite inexperience and unpolished talent, is suddenly ahead of Ball in the rotation. Earlier this season, fellow Cavaliers youngster Craig Porter, Jr. did the same. If there was going to be a game in which Lonzo gets preferable treatment, it would have been the night that the NBA orchestrated specifically to show Lonzo and his brother.

To Proctor's credit, the 21-year-old guard showed confidence and hustle. In 10 minutes, he shot one-of-four from three and collected two rebounds. Though it was hardly a breakout game, he never shied away from the moment and constantly moved off-ball to find an opening and create chances for his teammates.

If the Cavaliers cannot fix Lonzo Ball's downward spiral, they may continue to experiment with Proctor and see if there's a hidden gem for a spark plug off the bench.

The Cleveland Cavaliers need a solution to a painful season. Unfortunately, the player brought in to be a bench leader has only become an demonstration of just how poor the situation is in Cleveland.