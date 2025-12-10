Cavaliers' potential trade partner already looking elsewhere

If the Cleveland Cavaliers had any intention of unloading Jarrett Allen elsewhere, the Indiana Pacers quickly emerged as a franchise who would be looking for what the starting center could offer. The problem with this potential avenue being explored would be Indiana already eyeing up someone else.

Shams Charania revealed the Pacers would be in the market for an upgrade to their center spot after losing Myles Turner in 2025 free agency. Jake Fischer followed up that report with one of his own that insisted Indiana was looking towards the Western Conference for their man.

Fischer wrote, "Turner's old team in Indiana is expected to shop the in-season trade market for big men and likewise believed to hold interest in Dallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford as a potential pick-and-roll lob threat before Tyrese Haliburton's return from an Achilles tear next season."

Pacers eyeing Daniel Gafford kicks the Cavaliers to the curb

It would be understandable why the Pacers would prefer to contact the Mavericks for a potential Gafford trade. There is a lot more desperation in Dallas to do a quick reset, and that should allow trade suitors to swoop in for whatever players they may desire in the short-term.

The Pacers' need to add a center should be obvious. A core of Isaiah Jackson, Jay Huff, and Tony Bradley is not going to strike fear into the hearts of anyone when Haliburton comes back from his injury. Indiana requires a reliable presence at the starting five spot.

While the Pacers are looking for a short-term return to relevance once their star point guard is back, the Mavericks are craving a prominent future with Cooper Flagg at the forefront. After giving away Luka Doncic on a silver platter to the Los Angeles Lakers, the writing was always on the wall.

Following a misguided experiment to run Flagg at point guard, the Mavericks rookie has turned around his first season in the NBA. Shifting back to his natural spot at forward has made the difference.

Flagg is averaging 17.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.3 steal per game, shooting 47.5 percent from the field. While the Duke product is still searching for his 3-point shot, his last five-game stretch has been incredibly encouraging.

The Mavericks have gone 4-1 with Flagg averaging 23.2 points per game. The former first overall pick just needs to have the foundation filled out around him.

If the Pacers and Mavericks do link up for a trade, that will remove the Cavaliers from an easy opportunity to explore a shake-up to the core four. The silver lining for Cleveland would be questioning whether that is something they wanted to do in the first place.