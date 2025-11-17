Cavaliers must take golden opportunity to capitalize on Mavericks' demise

In large part, the Cleveland Cavaliers are probably the least likely team in the NBA to make a significant in-season trade due to the salary cap restrictions that face them as a second apron team. However, the room for creativity and opportunity is not erased altogether.

What better opportunity is developing right now than to pick at the corpse of the Dallas Mavericks? The team has been dreadful to start the 2025-26 season, finally leading to the major overhaul in the front office that felt inevitable, with the dismissal of Nico Harrison from his position.

Dirk on Nico Harrison being fired:



“This move should have probably happened this summer honestly. I didn't want this negative energy over the Cooper Flagg era… This trade... it made no sense to (the fans) and really there was no explanation for it either.”



The Mavericks should be all about building with Cooper Flagg from here on out. That will mean seizing the opportunities to strengthen that timeline before the NBA trade deadline arrives in February.

The Cavaliers, on the other hand, are in win-now mode. They will take all the reinforcements they can get, and there should be at least some intrigue as to what the Mavericks have to offer.

Cavaliers-Mavericks trade is a long shot — but not impossible

One immediate standout when it comes to potential trade targets in Dallas would be Daniel Gafford. The Mavericks center has been in the rumor mill for a long time and should be firmly embedded in that mix again for this season.

Marc Stein wrote this on Gafford earlier this season: "External interest in Gafford is sure to surface, league sources say, but the Mavericks to this point have not entertained the idea of trading him."

The main reason for that was suggested to be the lack of health for Dereck Lively II. Eventually, that will cease to be the problem that is has been to this point.

The Cavaliers have been a subpar team when it comes to points in the paint. The group in Cleveland is only mustering 46.0 a night thus far in 2025-26, ranking them towards the bottom of the NBA in that category.

Likewise, the Cavaliers have only been slightly above average when it comes to protecting their own paint. They could also use a boost on the glass.

These are all areas where Gafford can help.

The contract of Max Strus stands out here as necessary to making the deal happen. The wings have looked strong for the Cavaliers thus far. On the other hand, the frontcourt could use the reinforcements.

Larry Nance Jr. presently leaves something to be desired as a backup. Plus, Gafford would give the team future flexibility with Jarrett Allen, should they want it.

Is it likely these two teams figure something out? Probably not. There are certainly hungrier teams out there with more desperate needs at center who may want Gafford. However, it is not dismissible altogether by any means.