Magic’s fatal flaw will keep them behind Cavaliers in 2025-26

Most have identified the Orlando Magic as the third biggest threat to win the Eastern Conference behind the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks in the upcoming 2025-26 season. Those who have done that are ignoring the continued lack of offensive playmaking in Orlando.

The Desmond Bane trade was certainly a step in the right direction when it comes to the Magic addressing the woeful offense that has plagued them throughout a period of otherwise strong overall play. However, it did not solve Orlando's other biggest issue, apart from shooting.

This was something that came up on a recent episode of Locked on Cavs. Danny Cunningham had his reservations about whether the Magic could truly challenge the conference's elite with the current offensive setup at their disposal.

"I just don't know that they have the backcourt creation," Cunningham stated of the Magic. "How you feel about this is pretty much how you feel about Jalen Suggs. I am not someone who is super high on Jalen Suggs as an offensive player."

Magic can’t match Cavaliers' ceiling without a reliable setup men

In terms of backcourt creation, Suggs has just not been a player who can reliably be counted upon for it. There may be an argument to suggest that is a leap that the young guard can still make in his career. However, there are few indications pointing to the validity of that.

Suggs' best season as a passer was his rookie year when he averaged 4.4 assists per game, with an assist percentage of 24.9. Since then, that number those numbers have come down twice before finally jolting back up a touch in 2024-25 with 3.7 assists per game and a 21.6 assist percentage.

The overwhelming evidence of anticipating a strong upward trajectory as a ball handler and setup artist is just not there for Suggs. Player comparisons are never fully sound, but who would be the desirable mold for the Magic guard to aspire to? Jrue Holiday immediately comes to mind.

By his fourth season, Holiday fully showcased that backcourt creativity, averaging 8.0 assists per game with an assist percentage of 36.5. That was also Jrue's first season as an All-Star.

The Magic ranked 27th in the 2024-25 regular season when it came to their offensive rating. That number was similarly low in the NBA Playoffs when a 103.8 mark had them 14th out of the 16 teams in the postseason.

The Magic’s potential lineup next season:



PG: Jalen Suggs

SG: Desmond Bane

SF: Franz Wagner

PF: Paolo Banchero

C: Wendell Carter Jr.



Bench:

• Tyus Jones

• Anthony Black

• Tristan da Silva

• Mo Wagner

• Goga Bitadze

• Jase Richardson

• Jonathan Isaac



Top __ seed? 👀 pic.twitter.com/Ga0A3eS9KI — NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) August 20, 2025

Granted, this was all without Suggs. The Bane addition should help too. The signing of Tyus Jones as a backup offers a boost off the bench as well.

However, the Cavaliers are just far more balanced as a team. Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell led Cleveland to the best offensive unit in the NBA last season. They were a top 10 defense to go with that. The addition of Lonzo Ball should only strengthen that.

When it comes to a potential playoff matchup between these two teams, the Cavaliers should still feel comfortable about keeping their championship hopes alive. With these two strong defensive units, it is difficult to imagine the Magic getting the offense they need to keep up.