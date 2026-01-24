Cavaliers can only grant Donovan Mitchell's wish by finally trading an All-Star

Donovan Mitchell spent his first eight NBA seasons playing at a star-caliber level, but never reaching the postseason standard that superstars are held to. It's a truth that he's spoken openly about, with the Cleveland Cavaliers guard openly acknowledging the importance of at least reaching the Conference Finals.

If the Cavaliers hope to finally grant Mitchell's wish and help him reach the 2026 Eastern Conference Finals, then they need to make peace with the truth about their core: It isn't working.

Cleveland has four prime-age All-Stars on its roster: Jarrett Allen, Darius Garland, Mitchell, and Evan Mobley. That quartet has produced remarkable results relative to the previous years of the post-LeBron James era, but they've yet to make it past the second round of the playoffs—a truth that's prevented Mitchell from realizing his goal.

Mitchell told Chris Feder of Cleveland.com in April of 2024 that he would like to finally reach the Conference Finals for the first time in his otherwise stellar career.

“Obviously, you’re judged by conference finals and finals. That’s my mindset. That’s kind of where I’m at and where my head is at,” Mitchell said. “First round, second round is cool. I’m taking it one round at a time. But my goal is to make the conference finals and get to the NBA Finals, you know what I mean? That’s what I’m judged on.”

Nearly two full years later, that dream has yet to be realized—but the Cavaliers can make progress toward doing so by making difficult decisions at the trade deadline.

Cavaliers must trade a star to help Donovan Mitchell reach the Conference Finals

Cleveland averaged 54.3 wins per regular season between 2022-23 and 2024-25. That seemingly implies that their core of four All-Stars has what it takes to win at a high level and reach the tier of the true contenders.

Unfortunately, they won just two playoff series during that three-year stretch and were eliminated by a margin of 4-1 at the end of each postseason.

Further from contending than a team that averages 54.3 wins might believe it is, the Cavaliers need to take inventory. That's fueled in no small part by the fact that Cleveland is 26-20 and struggling to develop positive signs of consistency in 2025-26.

The Cavaliers have reason for optimism at 9-4 over their past 13 games, but it's half past time difficult decisions were made in regard to the roster structure.

Garland and Mitchell are both listed at 6'2" or shorter and neither have proven to be in the realm of the elite on defense. Allen, meanwhile, has drawn criticism for inconsistency in the assertiveness he plays with during the 2025-26 campaign.

With Mitchell locked in as the franchise player and Mobley coming off of winning the Defensive Player of the Year award in 2024-25, the Cavaliers must decide which one of Allen and Garland truly fit.

Both elevate Cleveland at their best, but also come with flaws that make it difficult to envision the team breaking its self-imposed ceiling. The Cavaliers have admittedly endured a surplus of injuries, but they're also running out of time to build upon their success before losing all signs of momentum.

It's impossible not to marvel over the level of talent that Cleveland has assembled, but getting to the Conference Finals will require difficult decisions to be made.