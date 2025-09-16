Darius Garland faces frustrating final test for Cavaliers this season

Darius Garland was the spark that ignited the modern Cleveland Cavaliers era, but he has also become one of the most common targets of trade rumors across the conference.

With every Cavaliers playoff failure, Garland's Cleveland future has become subject to question. The All-Star point guard has battled many uncommon injuries at the worst times, losing nearly half a season with a broken jaw in the 2023-24 season and suffering a severe toe sprain at the start of the most recent playoff run after staying relatively healthy all season.

Whether earned or not, Garland's inconsistent availability and disappearing playoff production push him into trade rumors for each of the last two summers. A star-studded yet undersized backcourt of Garland and Donovan Mitchell has already been criticized since its inception, but Garland specifically is the player more likely to be moved due to Mitchell's star power and leadership with the Cavs.

As the 2025-26 regular season approaches, Garland will miss the action for the first few weeks after undergoing surgery for the aforementioned toe injury. Upon his return, he could be fighting for his job immediately. A sour start for the Cavs or another failed postseason could be the final straw before the Cavaliers deal Garland in a restructuring move.

Trade heat is rising on Garland and the Cavs

Though this summer the Cavaliers all but confirmed Garland is necessary to the team's success with the addition of Lonzo Ball, his Cavs tenure could meet an abrupt end if next offseason is on the heels of another embarrassing end. Cleveland's core is filled with star talent, but the price tag to retain all four is growing exponentially.

Given the fact Evan Mobley and Mitchell both earned All-NBA nods and Jarrett Allen is the cheapest of the four, Garland's sizable $42 million salary next summer may be the first to go in a worst-case scenario. Additionally, this summer already proved the Cavs are not uninterested in Garland trade offers.

During the latest Kevin Durant trade saga, the two-time NBA champion was potentially on the move to Cleveland in exchange for Garland. Reporting confirmed that the Phoenix Suns contacted the Cavs about a swap that would send Garland to Arizona in exchange for Durant and first-round picks. The Suns' offer was not immediately rejected. ESPN insider Brian Windhorst confirmed the Cavaliers were seeking additional teams to join in order to shed enough salary to drop below the second apron and complete the deal.

Later, ongoing LeBron James trade rumors connected his hometown team to another potential reunion. While nothing substantial was ever confirmed, the Cavs were named as an interested suitor. Financially, one of Mitchell, Mobley and Garland would have needed to be in the trade for it to succeed. Mitchell and Mobley are the only untouchable Cavaliers, making Garland the clear foundational piece for the trade.

Garland has to prove himself in the playoffs to stay a Cavalier

Injuries have undoubtedly stalled Garland's postseason development. His overall growth has been spectacular as he refines his intelligent playmaking and court vision, evolves his shooting and improves his defensive instinct. In the playoffs, though, the Cavs have yet to reap the benefits of his development.

Cleveland has reached the playoffs as a top-four seed each of the last three years but have yet to win more than five games in a single postseason. This constant failure has slapped a painful but deserved lable on the franchise as a likely playoff disappointment. Regardless of the reason, Garland has played a role in that yearly collapse.

Garland is crucial to the Cavaliers' success, making him nearly impossible to trade for equal value. Unfortunately, that importance is the same reason that his job is on the line this season. If the Cavs cannot rely on their best offensive floor general to be available and playing his best basketball when it matters the most, trading him for something is better than having nothing in a close series.

The Cavaliers have seen many times how quickly the offense falls apart without Darius Garland's leadership, but he has yet to prove it can translate to the playoffs. Even when playing, he has not been a true playoff riser. In 22 career playoff games, Garland averaged 17.3 points and 5.2 assists on respectable efficiency. His 2024 postseason was derailed by the earlier jaw injury and the weight loss it caused, but Cleveland has not seen another level to Garland's play during the postseason.

As painful as it can be, this season is make-or-break for the beloved Cleveland Cavaliers guard. Darius Garland is one of the most prolific point guards in team history, and it would be hard to find a single fan who wants to see the franchise hoist the Larry O'Brien trophy without Garland present. Another team failure may quickly turn him into the scapegoat, ending his Cavs legacy before it ever peaks.