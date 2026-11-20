The Cleveland Cavaliers are heading into another NBA Cup showdown with an injury report nobody wants to see, but there's a reason to be excited about what happens next. Tyrese Proctor, Meleek Thomas, Mario Hezonja and Thomas Bryant have an opportunity to show exactly what they're made of in a game where the stakes are considerably higher than your typical November matchup.

NBA Cup games aren't the playoffs, but their urgency, competitive atmosphere and consequences offer something that ordinary regular-season games often lack. For players still establishing themselves in Cleveland, Friday's matchup against the Indiana Pacers is an opportunity to experience meaningful pressure together, and that experience could prove invaluable when the actual postseason arrives.

The Cavaliers are missing Evan Mobley and Jaylon Tyson, while Peyton Watson's availability remains uncertain. Ordinarily, that would be cause for considerable concern. But Cleveland's recent performances have revealed something encouraging about its supporting cast.

These guys are growing up quickly, and the Cavaliers would be foolish not to embrace it.

Cleveland's injuries have already revealed some unexpected contributors

Proctor has gone from an intriguing young prospect to someone Kenny Atkinson can trust with significant responsibilities. He's been thrust into the starting lineup, asked to defend opposing wings and contribute offensively alongside established stars. That's a substantial adjustment for a young player, but his increasing role suggests Cleveland is beginning to recognize what he can offer.

Thomas is getting a similar education. The rookie has received more opportunities as injuries have depleted Cleveland's wing rotation, and those additional minutes are allowing him to develop confidence against NBA competition rather than spending his first season watching from the sidelines.

Hezonja, meanwhile, is making the most of his return from Europe. After playing sparingly earlier this month, he erupted for 22 points, seven rebounds and four assists against Dallas on November 14. He followed that with 16 points, seven rebounds and five assists against Memphis, demonstrating that his offensive versatility can be an asset when Cleveland needs someone to step forward.

Bryant has been equally encouraging. With Mobley and Jarrett Allen unavailable against Dallas, the veteran delivered 19 points, 11 rebounds and three assists in 27 minutes. His production was another reminder that Cleveland has capable players waiting for opportunities that might never arrive with a completely healthy roster.

None of these performances guarantees future stardom, but that's hardly the point. The Cavaliers are discovering which players can handle greater responsibility, and the evidence is becoming increasingly difficult to ignore.

The NBA Cup gives Cleveland's supporting cast something practice can't

Cleveland enters Friday's matchup at 1-1 in NBA Cup group play, with Miami leading East Group B. Another loss could seriously damage its chances of advancing, making the Indiana game particularly important. That urgency is precisely why Atkinson should lean into his emerging contributors rather than shelter them.

There's only so much a player can learn from practice, garbage-time appearances and watching Donovan Mitchell rescue the offense. Real development happens when the game matters, the opponent is fighting for something and mistakes carry consequences.

Proctor and Thomas need those experiences. Hezonja needs opportunities to establish chemistry with his new teammates, while Bryant deserves chances to demonstrate that his recent production wasn't merely the result of an emergency assignment. More importantly, these players need to learn how to depend on one another.

Cleveland has already experienced the benefits of adversity. The Cavaliers defeated Philadelphia 119-95 in their previous NBA Cup game despite missing Allen and Tyson. They also beat Dallas 127-117 with a depleted frontcourt, delivering a stunning bench victory that put their struggling starters on notice.

Those victories weren't simply encouraging results. They were evidence that Cleveland can find different ways to win when its preferred lineup isn't available. And that's a lesson championship contenders need to learn before the playoffs expose their weaknesses.

Kenny Atkinson should embrace the opportunity injuries have created

Nobody should celebrate players getting hurt, particularly when Cleveland is already struggling to establish consistency. But there's a difference between welcoming injuries and recognizing the opportunities they create.

Right now, the Cavaliers are being forced into the foxhole together. Their supporting cast is gaining experience under pressure, discovering new responsibilities and building the kind of trust that can't be manufactured once the playoffs begin.

Atkinson should give these players room to make mistakes, take important shots and contribute to winning basketball rather than treating every additional minute as a temporary necessity.

These injuries could become blessings in disguise if Cleveland uses them correctly. The Cavaliers might emerge from this difficult stretch with something more valuable than a healthier rotation: a deeper, tougher and more confident team that knows it can win without everything going according to plan.