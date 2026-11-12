Sam Merrill's injury is giving the Cavaliers a reason to rethink their bench rotation

The Cleveland Cavaliers have spent the early part of the season dealing with enough problems to fill an entire complaint department. Between inconsistent performances and questions surrounding their championship aspirations, there hasn't been much room for unnecessary complications. However, the Cavaliers might have stumbled into a rather interesting problem.

Their younger guards are making a compelling argument for more playing time, and Sam Merrill's eventual return threatens to make Kenny Atkinson's rotation decisions considerably more complicated. Cleveland's 115-107 victory over the New York Knicks offered the latest evidence.

Tyrese Proctor and Meleek Thomas combined for 29 points off the bench, connecting on five of their 12 three-point attempts. Proctor finished with 15 points, while Thomas added 14 points, four rebounds, and two steals. The Cavaliers also shot 39.5 percent from beyond the arc as a team, connecting on 15 of their 38 attempts.

That's an encouraging performance from a team playing without one of its established perimeter specialists.

Tyrese Proctor and Meleek Thomas are making their case

Merrill's elbow injury has created an opportunity for Cleveland to explore its younger backcourt options, and the early returns are giving Atkinson something to think about. Proctor was particularly effective against New York, shooting 50 percent from the field while connecting on three three-pointers.

Thomas was equally impressive in his own way, making six of his 11 field-goal attempts and converting two of four shots from deep. Together, they accounted for more than 25 percent of Cleveland's total scoring. That kind of production from two developing guards is encouraging, especially when the Cavaliers have invested so heavily in their established core.

However, the more interesting development is what their performances mean for the team's rotation moving forward. Merrill has been a regular contributor, averaging 7.7 points and 23.1 minutes through his first nine appearances. He also attempted 43 three-pointers during that stretch, connecting on 14 for a 32.6 percent success rate.

Those numbers don't suggest Cleveland should simply discard him, but they do demonstrate why the coaching staff needs to evaluate its options carefully. Proctor and Thomas are offering scoring contributions while continuing to develop, and both deserve consideration when the Cavaliers determine how to distribute their backcourt minutes.

Kenny Atkinson has a rotation decision waiting for him

The Cavaliers shouldn't confuse one successful shooting performance with proof that their perimeter problems have disappeared. Making 15 three-pointers against New York was encouraging, but maintaining that production over an extended stretch will be considerably more challenging.

Merrill's experience and established role still have value, particularly when Cleveland needs players willing to take perimeter shots without dominating the ball. However, Atkinson can't ignore what his younger guards are demonstrating simply because the previous rotation was more familiar.

Proctor has shown encouraging shooting efficiency and ball security, while Thomas has demonstrated an ability to contribute offensively without requiring an enormous workload. Their development also carries implications beyond the immediate season.

Cleveland's expensive roster makes productive young contributors especially valuable, and the organization needs to identify which players can become dependable parts of its championship pursuit. That means the coaching staff should approach Merrill's eventual return as an opportunity to reassess the rotation rather than automatically restoring every previous assignment.

There is room for experienced contributors and developing talent on a contender, but finding that balance requires flexibility. The Cavaliers have spent plenty of time searching for solutions to their early-season struggles. Now, two young guards are making a case that some of those answers are already sitting on the bench. Atkinson needs to make sure their progress doesn't disappear when everyone gets healthy.