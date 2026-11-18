Tyrese Proctor’s ascent into the Cleveland Cavaliers’ core group of rotation players has come on quickly. And at first, it seemed as though he could gun for James Harden’s spot in the first five (as unrealistic as that idea truly was). But now, it seems like his growth is not as Harden-dependent as was initially believed.

On Monday night, the Cavs took down the Chicago Bulls. Evan Mobley was out, so the Cavaliers needed someone to step up and play the three or the four. Mario Hezonja had already earned a spot start, so he seemed like the clear option. But instead, it was Proctor who stepped into the first five – playing alongside Harden.

Proctor is going to get minutes. He’s going to get starts. And it seems as though Kenny Atkinson is going to make that a reality regardless of Harden’s play.

Tyrese Proctor should play no matter what

Obviously, there should still be questions as to whether or not Proctor should play over Harden. Whether that be taking his starting job or just cutting into his minutes, the idea needs to be explored.

But that’s not the only path for Proctor to get minutes. Atkinson is clearly comfortable slotting him into the lineup in whatever way works. He just needs to be on the court.

At just 6-foot-4, Proctor is definitely small to be running the small forward position, but if it works, it works. And on Monday night against the Bulls, it worked well enough. Proctor finished the game with 17 points, three rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one block. He shot 6-of-13 from the field, 2-of-6 from deep, and 3-of-5 from the free-throw line.

He finished second on the Cavaliers in scoring, trailing only Donovan Mitchell, who posted a ridiculous 39-point outing. He led the way, but Proctor played a huge role. If Atkinson is willing to play Proctor as a small forward, then who knows how many minutes he could rack up, regardless of if he’s playing over Harden or not. Again, Harden’s minutes are a whole other conversation. Maybe he should play less, and maybe Proctor is the guy who can step up and fill some of the gaps.

But regardless of that, Proctor should be playing a ton of minutes. And Monday night proved that to be a real possibility. At just 22 years old, Proctor has a chance to be a very important player in Cleveland for years to come.