Cavaliers clearly regret hefty contract for crucial core piece

Jarrett Allen is a fantastic NBA player, and a longtime constant of the Cleveland Cavaliers, but his role and importance are both quietly diminishing in Northeast Ohio. That is what Kenny Atkinson's rotations suggest thus far, at the very least.

The idea of Allen no longer being a mainstay and necessity in the grit and grind of the fourth quarter was floated around during the offseason in Cavs circles. The results being delivered so far are upholding those who were (and probably still are) of that opinion.

Players like Jaylon Tyson have quickly worked towards pushing Allen out of closing lineups and key minutes in the fourth quarter. A trend that quietly began last season is firmly extending into the 2025-26 campaign.

The more this continues to be the case, the more Allen's looming extension looks like a rough one for the Cavaliers. 2026-27 will be the first season of the three-year, $90.7 million deal for the starting center. That is a contract that is starting to age poorly for Cleveland.

Jarrett Allen's waning impact makes his contract extension look painful

In a vacuum, Allen's deal can be considered on par with the type of player he is. Perhaps the argument can be made that it is a touch overpriced, but the margin on that would not be massive, by any means.

The problem is when that contract is contextualized into the Cavaliers' entire salary cap books as a whole. For a team so far over the second apron, there is a real challenge in having that much money going to a player who is not primarily featured in the game's most important moments.

Last year, Allen ranked sixth on the Cavaliers when it came to total fourth quarter minutes played. The two-way center only trailed behind Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, Darius Garland, Ty Jerome, and Sam Merrill.

This season, Allen has plummeted further down that list. The Cavaliers center ranks towards the bottom of the team overall. His standing among the usual starters is even worse. Garland is the only one who is considerably below him, and that is due to his injury issues with the toe.

So, what does that mean for Allen's future?

Koby Altman already expressed there is no rush to break up the core four ahead of the season. Dan Gilbert has clearly shown a willingness to pay up too. However, if a tough decision does need to be made in the future, the hints as to what comes first may already be available to spot.