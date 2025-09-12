Cavaliers’ magic number that may define their 2025-26 season

Managing expectations is difficult. Managing a roster with several injury risks alongside those expectations is even harder. That is the challenge for the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2025-26.

Darius Garland and Max Strus have already proven just how real those concerns are. Lonzo Ball, Larry Nance Jr., and others loom in the distance as similar types of threats. The Cavaliers will need a calculated approach.

In those calculations, Danny Cunningham thought there was an obvious number that equates to the greatest amount of success the Cavaliers could enjoy in 2025-26. The host of Locked on Cavs discussed the matter on a recent episode of the podcast.

Cunningham said, "I look at this and say, I think all of those guys, if the Cavs can keep them around 65 to 70 games, that's probably the sweet spot. Ultimately, that's going to be the thing that helps them get ready for the postseason, because truthfully, that is the that matters more than anything else."

Injury management will be a pivotal subplot to Cavaliers season all year

The Cavaliers are undoubtedly a deep enough team to overcome an injury early in the 2026 NBA Playoffs if forced to. That much should give them comfort should they need to navigate one of their key names being out of the lineup early.

However, the deeper that Cleveland gets into the postseason, the more crucial it will be to have everyone available and as close to full health as possible. A matchup against the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals or the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Finals will not be won without key figures like Garland playing.

The conversation to be had would be if the Cavaliers have the luxury of overcoming an injury due to their depth, they should also have the luxury of carefully managing the workloads of their players. That should be a primary focus throughout 2025-26 to avoid that scenario altogether.

Shorter minutes, longer rotations, and resting players should all be on the table in the efforts of getting the Cavaliers to a place they can feel good about once the NBA Playoffs start in April. Securing a championship for Cleveland is the priority that towers above everything.

If the Cavaliers can ensure the crucial parts of what will be their playoff rotation are all kept around 65-70 games in the regular season, as Cunningham suggested, that will go a long way. That range allows Cleveland's main cogs to get enough regular-season reps in without burdening them far past a point of comfort.