Cavaliers made a Sam Merrill realization the Bucks wish they had

The Milwaukee Bucks got the first crack at finding out what Sam Merrill could be at the NBA level. Fast forward half a decade into the future and the Bucks will wish they figured out what the Cleveland Cavaliers did when Merrill arrived: the two-way guard is the perfect piece for any contending roster.

Merrill appeared in 30 regular season games for Milwaukee during his rookie season. The former Bucks guard averaged 3.0 points, 1.0 rebounds, and 0.7 assists in 7.8 minutes per game. Merrill got to be a passenger on the team that would go on to win the 2021 NBA championship.

That was pretty much it for his time in Milwaukee. Merrill would struggle to find his footing for a little while before ultimately finding his way to Cleveland. It was in Ohio that an NBA franchise really settled in and thought a bright future could await the sharpshooting guard. The Cavaliers were right.

Merrill has morphed into the perfect player for any team with hopes of winning a championship. The Cavaliers guard is a lights out movement shooter on offense, and a tenacious defender with plenty of energy to go around.

Cleveland's status as one of the favorites to come out of the East this season is aided in no small part by their depth. Given a do-over, the Bucks wish they could have figured Merrill's value out first.

Sam Merrill's elite spacing and defense make Cavaliers the envy of all contenders

After winning that championship in 2021, the Bucks have gone on a tailspin. Milwaukee has quickly plummeted from the status of true threats to win a title, failing to surround Giannis Antetokounmpo with the type of supporting cast needed to push for a second Larry O'Brien Trophy.

Antetokounmpo, who has often described himself as a winner, has been the loud topic of a lot of NBA rumors as a result. The typical question most have is: just how long will Giannis be willing to tolerate an environment that cannot truly produce a real opportunity for meaningful success?

Granted, the Bucks and the Cavaliers have the exact same record at this early stage of the season, with each team sitting at 5-3. Does anyone believe those two teams are of the same caliber, though?

The Cavaliers have dealt with a ton of injuries that have slowed them down. Even in the midst of that, it is incredibly easy to convince oneself about this being a team that represents the Eastern Conference in the NBA Finals when June 2026 comes around. That is, with a few easy fixes.

The Bucks will pretty much be relying on a herculean effort from Antetokounmpo if they want to experience an unexpected NBA Finals trip. Can it be done? Sure, maybe. Would it have been easier without a few key team-building mistakes like letting Merrill go? Absolutely.