For one night, the Cleveland Cavaliers got a glimpse of the Peyton Watson who once shared the spotlight with three-time MVP Nikola Jokic, both on the court and in those memorable Hotels.com commercials featuring the Denver Nuggets teammates and a miniature horse.

Watson wasn't quite the main attraction in Friday's 128-119 NBA Cup victory over the Indiana Pacers. James Harden made sure of that with his historic 51-point games. But Watson still delivered one of his most encouraging performances since arriving in Cleveland.

The 23-year-old finished with 15 points, four rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block. More importantly, he shot 6-of-9 from the field and connected on three of his six three-point attempts. That's the kind of efficient, two-way production Cleveland envisioned when it committed $88 million to bringing him aboard. And, we need to see a lot more of it.

Peyton Watson finally showed why Cleveland invested $88 million

Watson's performance deserves genuine praise, particularly considering how difficult his transition to Cleveland has been. Before Friday, he was averaging just 10.7 points while shooting an alarming 37.5% from the field and 23.1% from three-point range through 12 appearances.

Those numbers weren't remotely close to what the Cavaliers expected from a player who averaged 14.6 points while shooting 49.1% overall and 41.1% from deep during his final season in Denver.

It's understandable that the Peyton Watson experience reached a new low in the eyes of frustrated fans. But Friday offered a welcome reminder that Cleveland didn't make this investment without reason. Watson played confidently, found his opportunities within the offense and contributed defensively without needing the ball in his hands constantly.

He wasn't perfect. Four turnovers and five personal fouls are hardly ideal. Nevertheless, his positive contributions outweighed those mistakes. This is the Watson Cleveland needs, and not merely once every handful of games.

Cleveland can afford patience, but not an indefinite adjustment period

Perhaps we've been a little too quick to judge Watson. He's still learning Kenny Atkinson's system (and that's a whole other story), adjusting to different teammates and figuring out how to contribute alongside established stars such as Harden, Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley. That's a very different assignment from playing alongside Jokic in Denver.

There's also the personal adjustment that comes with relocating to an entirely different city. New surroundings, unfamiliar routines and increased expectations can affect a young player's comfort level. None of those possibilities should be dismissed.

In fact, there were already encouraging signs earlier this season. As Watson's impact was on full display during Cleveland's opening games, he demonstrated the athleticism, defensive versatility and offensive potential that made him such an attractive acquisition.

Perhaps Friday was another indication that everything is finally beginning to come together. We're willing to give him the benefit of the doubt. But Cleveland's circumstances make patience a particularly expensive luxury.

The Cavaliers need this Peyton Watson now

Friday's victory improved Cleveland's record to 9-8. That's hardly where a team with championship aspirations expected to find itself nearly a month into the season. The Cavaliers are fighting to stay above .500 when they should be establishing themselves among the Eastern Conference's elite.

Watson isn't solely responsible for their disappointing start. Injuries, inconsistent performances and questionable execution have contributed to Cleveland's struggles. But he was acquired to help solve problems, not become another one.

Nobody expects him to score 20 points every night. Consistent defensive intensity, efficient scoring, reliable perimeter shooting and intelligent decision-making would go a long way toward justifying Cleveland's investment.

Friday showed that those expectations aren't unreasonable. Watson deserves encouragement, and there's still plenty of reason to believe he'll become the player Cleveland envisioned.

But the Cavaliers don't have the luxury of waiting until January or February for him to figure everything out. We're willing to be patient with Watson. We just need him to understand that the clock is already ticking.