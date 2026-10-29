Peyton Watson's impact has been on full display for the Cavaliers so far

Peyton Watson came into this season with high expectations. With a new contract and the high level of play he had last year with the Denver Nuggets when Nikola Jokic was out, the thought was that the Cleveland Cavaliers finally had the wing they had been looking for.

Watson is young and has gotten better every single year of his career, but the question was how would he fit offensively with the Cavs’ core of Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, James Harden, and Jarrett Allen.

Would he be able to play off the ball successfully? Space the floor? How would Cleveland use him as a secondary creator? All questions that need to be answered this season, but in the early part of the year, we have an idea.

Peyton Watson has really settled in nicely with the Cavs through four games

Watson had a rough season debut against Philadelphia, as his subpar play was a big reason why Cleveland completely collapsed in the second half.

However, Watson has been able to settle down and find his spots offensively. He has attacked the rim with aggression in both the halfcourt and transition. His hustle and energy are also infectious, as he has been at the center of second and third chance opportunities for the Cavs.

Against the Wolves he had 15 points, eight rebounds, three steals, and four blocks. Against the Wizards, he had 22 points, six rebounds, and two assists. In both games, he was the reason why the Cavaliers were able to get out of dry spells and Watson’s energy is what got them back on track. Watson has also been a monster in transition, having his eyes on the rim at all times and finishing strong in traffic.

The three-point shooting has not been there in the early going, but Watson is at least taking them and keeping the defense honest. The looks are open and within the flow of the offense, which is the best thing for him and his role.

Watson was Cleveland’s big offseason addition and the guy that is supposed to help elevate them in regards to the championship picture. His versatility on the wing has been something this Cavs team has been missing for years. It is still early, but the more comfortable he gets, the better it is for Cleveland and their prospects in the East.