Cavaliers fans won't want to hear concerning Jarrett Allen observation

Jarrett Allen was probably playing the best basketball of his career before March 3. He suffered a knee injury in the 113-109 win over the Detroit Pistons that cost them the following 10 games, and even though he's been back for a while now, he doesn't seem to have the same burst.

That's terrible news with the playoffs just a handful of games away. He's had some pretty brutal moments in the postseason, and watching him trend in the wrong direction spells crisis for Kenny Atkinson's team.

As things stand now, the Cleveland Cavaliers are looking at a first-round matchup with Onyeka Okongwu and his physicality on defense. Then, if they get past it, they will likely face the Detroit Pistons and Jalen Duren.

The Cavs need the old Jarrett Allen back

Duren has emerged as a physical force and a true All-Star-caliber big man. Again, Allen has a negative postseason track record, and playing him at less than 100 percent can lead to disaster against a player of Duren's caliber.

Allen has all the physical tools to be a lockdown rim protector, and he's shown how he can dominate both sides of the glass when he's locked in. That last part is the problem, though, as he also tends to disappear when things aren't going his way. That, plus his previous playoff issues, can snowball.

The Cavaliers are a much better team when they get Allen involved early and often. His newfound chemistry with James Harden turned him into a legitimate pick-and-roll threat, and teams have to fight fire with fire.

The best way to keep a solid defensive big man like Okongwu on his toes is to attack him. He's expanded his shooting range, and wearing him out on defense will prevent him from taking Allen out in the perimeter.

The same applies to Jalen Duren. The Cavs must be as physical as possible with him, disrupt his rhythm, and make sure he earns every single point and rebound. At least, they now have Larry Nance Jr. and Thomas Bryant for depth and for fouls, which is something the team lacked last season.

Whatever the case, the Cavs can't afford another disappearing act from Allen in the postseason. He may not be the primary scorer, but his rebounding and interior presence are this team's defensive anchor. Also, given how he's been exposed and outplayed in previous postseasons, struggling again this year may all but seal his fate with the organization.