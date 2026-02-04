James Harden's expected debut can’t come soon enough for Cavaliers fans

Wednesday night could have been the funniest possible time for James Harden to debut in a Cleveland Cavaliers uniform. The Cavs are on the West Coast to battle the very team they just traded with to acquire their new star point guard — the Los Angeles Clippers.

Alas, that will not come to pass. After being dealt to the Cavaliers, Harden will take some time to make his debut with his new team. However, Clevelanders begging to see their recently-acquired star won't be left waiting too long. Chris Haynes reported it should happen by week's end.

Haynes wrote, "11-time NBA All-Star James Harden — if acclimation goes as planned — is expected to make his debut with the Cleveland Cavaliers on the road against the Sacramento Kings on Saturday, sources say."

Haynes is one of the best insiders in the business, so his report should be considered fairly reliable for Cavaliers fans. The important caveat was the part about the acclimation going as planned. Assuming it does, Cleveland will soon get their much-needed look at just how much better Harden can make this year's version of the team.

Harden's debut against the Kings on Saturday will answer a lot of Cavaliers' questions

It goes without saying, but Saturday night's matchup against the Kings will not be a one-stop shop to find out everything that needs to be known about the Cavaliers following the trade deadline. However, it will be a good start.

One of the biggest focuses will be how Harden slots into the offense and what kind of immediate impact he can have on elevating those around him. His ability to raise up his teammates with his playmaking chops was the main reason the aging star found himself headed for Cleveland.

Having Harden in the mix allows Donovan Mitchell to escape the playmaking burden and go back to a more comfortable role and load that prioritizes scoring. That should immediately be a big help.

It's been talked about a ton (by myself included) but Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen are equally big — if not bigger — winners here. Harden has elevated every single one of the big men he's played with since blossoming into a star with the Houston Rockets following his trade away from the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Cavaliers offense should have a strong ceiling with their new star wearing wine and gold. Saturday will offer the first taste of that.