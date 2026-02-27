Cavaliers are facing a familiar nightmare that could ultimately doom them

Since the end of December, the Cleveland Cavaliers have been on a roll. They are 18-7 in their last 25 games, including a 6-1 record with James Harden in the lineup. With Donovan Mitchell also playing the best basketball of his career, and the team’s depth finally being able to shine, the Cavs have positioned themselves nicely to be threats come playoff time.

However, over the last couple postseasons, Cleveland has come up short. They have bowed out in the second round in each of the last two seasons due to a variety of factors.

There is one thing, though, that has cost the Cavs at the worst times. It could be creeping up on them once again.

Injuries have derailed Cleveland in the playoffs and it could be something that happens again

Having a lengthy injury report has been nothing new for the Cavs this season. They have had 27 different starting lineups this season, which is near the top of the league. Cleveland is also eighth in the league in cash total missed due to injuries. They are one of three teams in the top-10 with a winning record.

In their matchup with the Detroit Pistons tonight, the Cavs have multiple rotation players either out or questionable to play.

Mitchell is out due to a groin strain, Dean Wade is doubtful with an ankle injury, and both Harden and Keon Ellis are questionable due to hand injuries. Not to mention, Max Strus has not played all season due to a foot injury, but is on track to return some time in March.

The one good thing about this for the Cavs is that these injuries are happening now and not in April. They had a clean bill of health all last season, until they broke down in the second round against the Indiana Pacers.

Another good thing is that Cleveland has a four-day break next week that will allow them to recuperate. They have multiple stretches of two days off in March as well. This is good news for a team that has powered through the most five games in seven nights stretches of any franchise this season.

In order for the Cavs to go deep into the playoffs, they need to be healthy. They understand this is the time to do so with how wide-open the East is, but they are not going anywhere if they can’t be whole at the most important time of the year.