Cavaliers disrespected by the NBA - and they should use that fuel to dominate

The Cleveland Cavaliers are back in the playoffs. They didn't have the best record in the Eastern Conference like they did last season, but they're still one of the most stacked teams on this side of the bracket.

However, that wasn't enough for the league's schedulemakers to show them some respect. Once again, they got slotted in the most irrelevant time frame for a playoff game, with Game 1 vs. the Toronto Raptors scheduled for Saturday at 1:00 PM (ET).

This isn't anything new, and it may never change, unfortunately. As such, the only way the Cavs can stick it to the man will be to put on an absolute show of a game. Shame on those who don't tune in.

The Cavaliers need to earn respect to demand respect

Of course, it's easy to understand why this kind of stuff keeps happening. Donovan Mitchell is a star, but he's not one of the league's media darlings. As for James Harden, he's no longer a top-tier player, as good as he still is. This has, unfortunately, been life without LeBron James.

Moreover, the Cavs have also fallen flat multiple times in the playoffs. They're seen as soft, and the only way to turn around that narrative is by proving the opposite. As of now, they're just the boy who cried wolf, as they always enter the playoffs with empty promises and fail to deliver.

That said, it does feel different this time. Coach Kenny Atkinson has changed his preparation approach, ensuring the players' conditioning is top-notch to prevent being run out of the court like last year vs. the Indiana Pacers. Moreover, he's pushing their buttons and putting them in uncomfortable situations to toughen them up.

The Cavs are a deeper team than they were last season, and they have a future first-ballot Hall of Famer and three-level scoring menace running point for them. That should count for something, and we've seen how entertaining and fun to watch they can be when they're at their best.

The NBA will continue to cater to big markets and superstars, regardless of what team actually earns the right to be on primetime television. But if things go right for the Cavs, it won't be long before they force the NBA to give them the attention they deserve, and fans from other markets will only wonder how they'd miss this team all along.