Kenny Atkinson’s new playoff preparation shows he's learned from past mistakes

The Cleveland Cavaliers were the team to beat in the Eastern Conference last season. Then, they couldn't get past the Indiana Pacers in just five games in the second round of the playoffs. It was a disappointing turn of events that sparked months of speculation about the Core Four and their true ceiling.

That's why Kenny Atkinson is hell-bent on preventing that from happening again this season. He's not going to watch his team get run out of the court in the playoffs again, which is why he's using the time off to focus on conditioning.

According to Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor, Atkinson and his staff pushed the players to the limit. Extensive workout sessions, including sprints, the VersaClimber, and other activities, will be crucial to staying on their toes in a seven-game series.

Kenny Atkinson wants the Cavaliers to be in top shape

“It’s wasn’t just about yesterday, it was about June and July. We’ve done a lot of things in the offseason and in-season to be ready for the playoff intensity and physicality,” Atkinson said. “That’s going to be a big part of the series.”

Not many teams look to wear the players out after a long 82-game regular season, but this is actually a smart approach. Moreover, it shows that he's learned from past mistakes; they couldn't keep up with the Pacers' fast-paced offense, and it ultimately doomed them.

More than that, this tough test might be about much more than just the physical aspect of the game. With this relentless approach, Atkinson is sending a message — he's letting everybody know that it takes more effort, more sweat, and more determination to get the job done when it matters most; this isn't the regular season.

A lot has been said of this group, and the criticism is mostly fair. They have been rattled and erratic in the playoffs way too many times, and the narrative around them is that they're just not mentally tough enough to take care of business in a seven-game series against a legitimate contender.

Iron sharpens iron, and these intense workout sessions will help the team bond and push toward a common goal. They know the finish line is right in front of them, and it'll be up to them to prove just how badly they want it.

Of course, they also must be smart and make sure to manage the players' workloads wisely; they don't want them to wear out at this point in the season. That said, this is where good teams become great, and the Cavs won't get the benefit of the doubt until they prove that they can hold their ground.