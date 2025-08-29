Cavaliers can’t afford to overlook this underrated move before training camp

The Sacramento Kings are still stubbornly trying to make room for Russell Westbrook in their backcourt. This could leave the door open for the Cleveland Cavaliers to strike and snatch someone like Keon Ellis for themselves.

Earlier in the offseason, Kings insider Matt George reported that Sacramento was looking to part ways with either Devin Carter or Malik Monk to clear up the logjam in the backcourt for Westbrook. Marc Stein has indicated there is a shift in the Kings' approach to adding the future Hall of Famer.

From what I gather, the Kings are still looking to move a player like Devin Carter or Malik Monk before they can bring Westbrook… — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) July 28, 2025

Stein wrote, "The Kings have maintained an interest in unsigned free agent Russell Westbrook, sources say, but I'm told that they have indeed explored the possibility of creating a backcourt opening for Westbrook by other means rather than dealing Monk."

The NBA insider added that Monk has made a 'positive impression in Sacramento' that is helping his cause for staying with the team for the long haul. A reasonable deduction would still conclude that adding Westbrook would push someone out of the Kings' current backcourt group.

Cavaliers could solve two problems with one Keon Ellis trade

Ellis is far too talented in what he brings to the basketball court to get buried in the Kings' rotation. During the 2024-25 season, the Kings guard averaged 8.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.5 steals, and 0.8 blocks during 24.4 minutes per game.

Ellis shot 48.9 percent from the field, 43.3 percent from beyond the arc, and 84.9 percent at the free throw line. The two-way impact that is offered by Ellis is impossible to ignore.

Adding him into the mix in Cleveland would offer the Cavaliers a boost to the backcourt insurance, and should bring some solid lineup versatility overall with his defense. For as much as the Koby Altman could love this move for its on-court value, it helps the bigger picture as well.

The Cavaliers can use the opportunity shed some salary and move off a piece they may not have been willing to pay in 2026. That would be Dean Wade.

Wade has been a solid contributor for the Cavaliers. However, it is difficult to imagine him staying with the team on an extension due to the battle against the second apron.

Sending out Wade with some additional draft capital as sweetener would eliminate the problem from 2026 altogether and even save the Cavaliers money in the short-term window. Ellis is set to collect $2.3 million in 2025-26 versus Wade's $6.6 million.

Granted, that does mean the Cavaliers would get put on the hook for Ellis' new deal at the end of the season. The move could ultimately become a rental for Cleveland. For a franchise that is in the midst of an immediate contention window, those are circumstances you can live with.