Cavaliers can only laugh at Heat's embarrassing LeBron James mistake

Social media was set ablaze when the Heat posted a link to a live stream for LeBron James' July 27 introductory press conference on Tuesday, leading everyone to wonder if he was actually going to Miami, and the team spoiled the news. Cleveland Cavaliers fans desperately hoped it was just a mistake, and luckily, that was the case.

The Heat told Shams Charania of ESPN that it was done to prepare for the possibility that the 41-year-old would return. Stay ready so you don't have to get ready, or something like that, except in this case, Miami shouldn't have let the world know just how ready it was.

The public doesn't know how things will end for LeBron, only that the Cavaliers, Heat, and Sixers are believed to be his top three teams. It's human to make mistakes, though in this case, Miami's blunder could be another reason LeBron shouldn't want to go there. Maybe he will see it as a sign from the universe that he's meant to return to where it all started — Northeast Ohio.

Heat posted an introductory press conference link for LeBron

You don't see the Cavaliers out here jumping the gun and posting as if James has already made his decision. And hey, if he has informed Cleveland that he will return for the 2026-27 season but is waiting to announce it, the team will let him do so whenever he's ready, not with a link.

If LeBron is hoping to retire with whatever team he signs with, it'd only make sense for it to be either Cleveland or Miami, the two teams outside of Los Angeles that he won a championship with. It's fun for Philadelphia fans to think otherwise, but it's felt like it would come down to the Cavaliers or Heat.

Of course, Cleveland has the edge of being the team that James started his career with. Home is where the heart is, after all. Teaming up with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo might be enticing, but you have to think it'd be more meaningful for him to help the Cavaliers make another title run. It'd only be right.

Rich Paul has said that LeBron won't be rushed in his decision. The Heat inadvertently might've made him feel that way with their blunder.

You don't see the Cavaliers posting links to the press conference for a decision that hasn't been officially announced yet. That doesn't mean Cleveland isn't preparing for his homecoming, but just that they're smart enough not to blast it to the public.