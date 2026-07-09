Cavaliers don't need to sell LeBron on the message his other suitors are sending

The latest LeBron James news is that, per ESPN's Shams Charania, executives with teams interested in landing him are sending voice notes to Rich Paul for the 41-year-old. Captivating!

As Dave McMenamin wrote, it's "unclear" whether the Cleveland Cavaliers are one of the teams that have sent a voice message intended for James, but, as he said, they don't need to. LeBron already knows what awaits him in Northeast Ohio.

If the Cavaliers didn't feel a voice note was necessary, that doesn't mean they should assume that they will be the winners of the 2026 LeBron sweepstakes. Unless, of course, he has already informed them otherwise and is waiting for the right moment to announce it.

And if he is still deliberating his options, Cleveland may not need to make James the same kind of pitch as other organizations he has never played for before, but the Cavaliers should still keep in close contact with him, letting him know he is wanted. Not that he shouldn't already know that, but extra reassurance doesn't hurt, especially after he didn't get that from Los Angeles.

LeBron suitors are reportedly sending him voice notes

McMenamin wrote that LeBron is "still in the process of absorbing the pertinent information of every suitor," so maybe he truly is listening to every voice memo Paul is sending his way. Perhaps it's something he is enjoying, as it is quite amusing.

It's still very unknown (at least publicly) exactly where James will end up, but as Brian Windhorst said, the "vibes" favor Cleveland. Other suitors, like Golden State, believe that it will be hard to beat out the Cavaliers. If that's true, it's hard to see how a few voice memos will change that. The fact that this is the stage we're at kind of speaks for itself. He might be having a little too much fun dragging this out.

Cleveland can give LeBron a shot at doing what no other team can: ending his career at home, where it all began. Going out with a championship would be the cherry on top. Oh, and so would getting to play with his son, Bronny, on their home floor. Seeing that happen would somehow top the two taking the court together for the first time with the Lakers.

As Marc Stein and Jake Fischer of The Stein Line were first to report, the Cavaliers are believed to be keeping a spot open for the younger James, adding more fuel to the fire that LeBron will end up back in Cleveland for a third stint.

Is there a team offering that in a voice memo?