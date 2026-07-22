Cavaliers' James Harden choice delayed by LeBron James' beef with Adam Silver

The Cleveland Cavaliers are one of the top teams still in the race to land LeBron James this summer. By all accounts, the race seems to be down to the Cavs, the Miami Heat, and the Philadelphia 76ers. And in the case of the Cavs, James Harden is even waiting to sign his new deal, so they have the flexibility to sign James. But apparently, his decision has been delayed because of supposed beef with Adam Silver.

Silver recently discussed how the NBA is waiting to create next season’s schedule until James makes his decision. And according to Cleveland radio host Andy Baskin of Baskin & Phelps 92.3 The Fan, James didn’t like that comment. He and his team were ready to make an announcement a while back, but they held off because, in theory, James wants to announce things on his own terms.

So, Harden could have been re-signed by now. The Cavs could know whether or not they will have James next year. And if they got him, maybe Harden would go elsewhere. But his beef with Silver has delayed the entire situation.

James Harden's extension is waiting even longer because of LeBron James' beef with Adam Silver

Cleveland just had a solid season. It is coming off a run to the Eastern Conference finals, though that run ended in ugly fashion, as the Cavs were swept by the eventual NBA Champions, the New York Knicks.

Now, as the Cavaliers look to reshape things heading into next year, their decisions have been put on pause. But for good reason. Because they are waiting to see if they land James.

Though James is 41 years old, he is still an All-Star-caliber player. He’s not the MVP guy he once was during his first stint with the Cavaliers, but he would still really help.

The Cavs could create a lineup of Harden, Donovan Mitchell, James, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen. That would be one of the most stacked starting fives in the league, and James could give them the additional offensive support they clearly needed throughout the postseason last year.

But they are still waiting. Harden is still waiting to re-sign. The Cavs are still waiting to fill out their roster. They are still waiting to know how to proceed. They are waiting for James to make his decision.

Apparently, that decision could have been made a while ago, but Silver’s comments left James with a bad taste in his mouth. So, in an effort to make the decision on his terms, James has been delaying.

And the Cavs – and Harden – can’t do anything but wait out that delay.