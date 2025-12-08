Cavaliers have a brutal problem no one wants to talk about

Things are bad for the Cleveland Cavaliers. They can still get a whole lot worse with the NBA calendar rapidly approaching the unofficial start to trade season.

Dec. 15 marks the pivotal date when many of the offseason signings have their trade restrictions lifted. That may not mean much to the Cavaliers, but it does to the competition around them in the Eastern Conference.

Being stuck over the second apron means Cleveland will have to navigate a lot of hoops if they want to get a trade done and tinker with the roster. While it is certainly not impossible for the Cavaliers to get a much-needed upgrade, it is not particularly probable.

The teams they will be going head-to-head with for Eastern Conference supremacy know no such drawbacks. There are plenty of rivals who are both outperforming the Cavaliers right now, and in a much better position to be opportunistic when the time comes. That should terrify all of Cleveland.

Cavaliers are handcuffed while their rivals are free to improve

At 14-11, the Cavaliers have not inspired the type of confidence that many had in them before the season started. However, there is still room for hope. Anyone still convincing themselves that all of this gets better will point to injuries as the crux of the issue.

There could be some truth to that.

In an incredibly small sample size, the Cavaliers have been dominant with all of their core four available. Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen have posted a net rating of 28.1 in the 57 minutes they have shared the court.

As such, the Cavaliers will be hoping their improvement comes from within. With everyone healthy, there is already an idea of what this team can be, based off last season. The growth of supporting pieces like Jaylon Tyson should only boost that confidence.

Cleveland will need to hope that is enough while all those above them in the standings can hunt an upgrade that solidifies their supremacy over the Cavaliers. There are a few situations that stand out as more concerning than others.

The Detroit Pistons are the main one here. Sitting atop the Eastern Conference, imagine if the Pistons can utilize their young pieces and draft capital to add a proven star beside Cade Cunningham like Lauri Markkanen. That example would be a brutal blow to the Cavaliers.

The Boston Celtics are quietly ramping up, still awaiting Jayson Tatum, and could find room for a center upgrade. That would make them a formidable foe.

There are plenty of these hypotheticals that can be discussed with teams like the New York Knicks, Toronto Raptors, Miami Heat, and others as well. None of them are good for the Cavaliers.

Cleveland believed at the start of the year they had everything they needed to compete in-house. The strength of that belief will be tested between now and February.