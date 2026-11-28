Conventional wisdom suggests that when Evan Mobley returns, the Cleveland Cavaliers should reinstate their former starting five. But humor me for a moment. What if they brought Jarrett Allen off the bench instead? Now, before you accuse me of being a casual who knows absolutely nothing about basketball, give me a second to explain myself. You won't regret it.

The Cavaliers have spent years trying to maximize the effectiveness of two exceptionally talented big men playing alongside one another. However, perhaps the most effective way to maximize their respective abilities is to give each of them more opportunities to operate independently. There's some intriguing preliminary lineup data that makes the prospect considerably less outrageous than it might initially sound.

Sam Merrill could make Cleveland's most dangerous offensive weapons even better

According to HoopsNightly, Cleveland's most frequently used five-man combination of James Harden, Donovan Mitchell, Peyton Watson, Mobley and Allen has registered a minus-12.0 net rating in 99 minutes together this season.

Replace Allen with Sam Merrill, and that net rating jumps to plus-40.3. That particular group has registered a 126.7 offensive rating and an 86.4 defensive rating across 19 minutes together. Obviously, the sample size is ridiculously small, and nobody should expect those numbers to be sustainable. However, there's a basketball explanation for why this combination could be particularly effective.

Merrill's value isn't exclusively derived from his ability to make three-pointers. It's also derived from his willingness to take them and the defensive attention he commands while moving without the basketball. Opposing defenders have considerably less freedom to provide help when abandoning their assignment could result in an immediate three-point attempt.

Cleveland has assembled a roster with plenty of shooters, but consistently creating space remains a challenge. Adding Merrill to the starting five could help address that problem without requiring Mitchell or Harden to alter their offensive identities.

Interestingly, Mitchell and Merrill have registered a plus-8.8 net rating across 210 minutes together, while Harden and Merrill have registered a plus-4.5 net rating across 197 minutes. Those figures offer additional encouragement for an experiment that could make Cleveland's established offensive creators even more dangerous.

The Cavaliers could stop asking Evan Mobley to accommodate Jarrett Allen

Perhaps the greatest beneficiary of this adjustment would be Mobley. Playing alongside Allen frequently requires him to function farther from the basket, accommodating a teammate whose offensive effectiveness is largely dependent on his proximity to the rim.

While developing Mobley's perimeter game remains worthwhile, Cleveland shouldn't unnecessarily restrict his interior opportunities in the process. Operating as the lone big would give him greater freedom to alternate between facilitating from the high post, attacking opposing centers off the dribble and functioning as a roll man alongside Harden.

Furthermore, employing Merrill as a movement shooter would give Mobley another outlet when defenses collapse around him. Suddenly, Cleveland has an opportunity to exploit Mobley's playmaking ability in an environment specifically designed to reward it.

Naturally, there are defensive trade-offs associated with replacing a seven-footer with another guard. Cleveland would become more susceptible to certain physical matchups, and collective rebounding would become even more important. However, that's an argument for retaining flexibility throughout the game, not necessarily for starting both centers.

Jarrett Allen might become more valuable by playing against fewer starters

Somewhere along the way, we became enamored with the idea that a basketball team's five best players should be its five starters. But there's little strategic value in distributing minutes according to a player's reputation rather than considering where those minutes could be most impactful.

Allen is currently averaging 27.3 minutes per game, and there's absolutely no reason why coming off the bench should preclude him from maintaining that workload. In fact, changing when Allen plays could be just as consequential as changing whom he plays alongside.

Imagine introducing an All-Star center when opposing teams begin resting their starting big men. Allen could give Cleveland a considerable interior advantage during stretches when opponents are more vulnerable, particularly if Atkinson staggers Harden and Mitchell's minutes to ensure Allen has an accomplished pick-and-roll partner.

There's already speculation about whether a frontcourt shake-up involving an Allen trade would make Cleveland more effective. However, Atkinson has an opportunity to explore some of the potential benefits of restructuring his frontcourt without sacrificing Allen's talent or requiring the organization to part with another valuable asset.

Starting Merrill would also give Cleveland the flexibility to establish two distinct offensive identities. The starting unit could emphasize perimeter movement, penetration and Mobley's versatility, while Allen could anchor a more traditional pick-and-roll offense against opposing reserves. When matchups demand additional size, Atkinson would still have the option of playing both big men together.

Nobody is suggesting Merrill is a better basketball player than Allen. The question is whether Merrill's particular skill set makes him a better complement to Cleveland's other four starters while allowing Allen to become a more imposing presence elsewhere in the rotation. The Cavaliers have invested an enormous amount of money in their two centers. Perhaps it's time they stopped assuming that maximizing their investment requires playing them together as frequently as possible.