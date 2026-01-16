Cavaliers' upcoming Nae'Qwan Tomlin problem already has crystal clear solution

The latest Cleveland Cavaliers player to rock number 35 is making waves with the organization after going completely overlooked in the 2024 NBA Draft class and taking the G League route.

A second-year member of the Cavs' G League affiliate Cleveland Charge, Nae'Qwan Tomlin has rocketed up the ladder as a fan favorite and a promising young forward prospect. In 31 games played, Tomlin is averaging 6.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and probably 2.5 highlight dunks in 15.5 minutes per game.

Tomlin by all measures is still a raw prospect. His shooting is coming around, reaching roughly 31 percent from three-point range in his last 10 games. His athleticism and scoring off drives have been major assets to his game this season, especially as a high-motor, versatile defender. Standing at 6-foot-8 with a 7-foot-2 wingspan, Tomlin uses his height and length to complement his energy on both ends of the court.

Signed to a two-way contract with Cleveland, Tomlin rarely saw consistent minutes to open the season. When veteran forward Larry Nance, Jr. got sidelined by injury, however, the young forward saw a sudden surge in responsibility and opportunity.

Tomlin's two-way availability is running out

On a two-way deal, Tomlin can be available for 50 games for the Cavs before being removed from the depth chart. As the Cavaliers are most certainly aware, those 50 games are quickly coming to a close. Cavaliers reporter Ethan Sands of Cleveland.com is keeping track, just in case Cleveland forgot.

As Sands notes, Tomlin is an immediate jolt to the Cavaliers' energy. Despite inconsistent opportunities, Tomlin has shown determination every moment he touches the court. Regardless of the rest of the team's performance, he is never one to show a lack of effort. Against the Toronto Raptors, Tomlin scored 18 points, grabbed six rebounds and two steals despite the painful 126-113 loss.

Once Tomlin's 50-game limit is reached, Cleveland can either assign him full-time to the Charge or negotiate a standard contract to keep him on the main roster for the rest of the regular season and the playoffs. Considering the fact Tomlin has not recorded a single minute in the G League this year and his growing role with the main crew, the answer is obvious.

The Cavs need to sign Tomlin on a multi-year contract

Cleveland has a good track record of developing overlooked talent through the G League and eventually calling them up to the Cavs. Dean Wade, Sam Merrill and Craig Porter, Jr. all being recent examples of the Cavaliers' successful development program.

Although fellow two-way forward Luke Travers had often been viewed as the next prospect to follow this path, Tomlin has undeniably surpassed his Australian teammate this season.

Where Tomlin stands out among his peers is not even just his on-court production or positive energy on the bench. His path to the NBA is a rare commodity. Having never played high school basketball, Tomlin originally played in community college before working his way to Kansas State University and eventually University of Memphis.

His work ethic shone in college, and the raw talent is apparent. Tomlin is imperfect. His fouls can give some unnecessary extra free throws to an opponent, and his three-point shot mechanics are flawed. Tomlin's shot blocking, rebounding, hustle plays and defensive mentality are all skills worth a real NBA contract.

Cleveland is an expensive team. Unless the front office completely reshapes the core and supporting cast, they will stay costly. Finding a hidden gem like Tomlin is a must-have for the Cavs, and signing him to a cost-effective, long-term deal helps the team maneuver the treacherous luxury tax burdens now in place.

In the postseason, Tomlin's playing time would likely diminish, but having him available for spot minutes and extra energy could be invaluable to a team that can often lose drive in the middle of a tight game.

The Cleveland Cavaliers know how to scout hidden talent and develop it in the G League. Nae'Qwan Tomlin is perhaps the biggest surprise from the Charge since the team moved from Canton to Cleveland. With Cleveland's history of rewarding hard work from two-way players, it seems like only a matter of time before Tomlin is fully sworn into the wine and gold.